ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems Speech Goes Viral for the WRONG Reasons

Rick Wilson was a guest speaker for a Florida Democrat event ...

If we're being fair, Rick would speak at any event as long as the price is right so let's not pretend he was speaking because he has something meaningful to say or actually believes the nonsense he spewed in front of Democrats who, on some level, had to see his presence there as the massive joke it really was.

Take a look for yourself:

.@TheRickWilson speaking at an @FlaDems event would have seemed unheard of 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/QurXVIudMR — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) May 4, 2024

*yawn*

Wilson making the case Florida in play because of abortion pic.twitter.com/jge5XxAgZ5 — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) May 4, 2024

Abortion.

Because of course, that's all Democrats have.

Wilson going in on Trump and democracy



Interesting backdrop that some here talking about at the Florida Dem Leadership Blue event is the Trump/VP donor event just down the road pic.twitter.com/LetyzIDd6x — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) May 4, 2024

Seems like Rick made sure to hit each and every Democrat talking point.

Atta boy.

Way to sell that soul.

Look at the little guy wearing grown-up clothes. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 4, 2024

BAHAHAHAHAHA

It’s not a coincidence that Florida Democrats have been getting destroyed since Rick became one of them.



All he does is lose elections. https://t.co/z7RQG8x3Zb — RBe (@RBPundit) May 5, 2024

Oof.

And accurate.

Prostitutes haggle over price, not who the Jon is. https://t.co/riq106FzlV — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 5, 2024

Oof and accurate again.

Now, we're just negotiating over the price. https://t.co/7uvCUXE1ce — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 5, 2024

Oldie but a goodie.

Homeboy needs to visit a tailor, STAT https://t.co/DLra8dLTLh — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) May 4, 2024

Same reaction.

The sad arc of someone claiming to be a “principled Republican” who is now just a radical leftist https://t.co/5g6g7Gs7SB — Evan Power (@EvanPower) May 5, 2024

Rick is whatever he thinks will pay the bills. It has nothing to do with principles and hasn't in a long time.

Clearly.

