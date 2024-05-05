Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They...
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol...
Wake Up, Women! Democrats Lie to Us About Abortion Care and EVERYTHING Else
This is the Way: Ben Sasse Lays Down the Law to Protesters at...
Patriotic Counter-Protesters Are Out in Force This Weekend
Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day
Columbia Professor Cancels Final Exam, Gives Everyone an A for the Course
Fan of October 7 Attack Elected to Public Office in Britain
LOL: J.B. Pritzker's 'May the Fourth' Post Made Millions of Voices Suddenly Cry...
'60 Minutes' Features Two High School Seniors Who Solved 'Impossible' Mathematical Puzzle
Identity of Biden Fanboy on Election Panel Exposed and It Explains Everything
President Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Greatest Speaker in History
Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid...
ASU Students Arrested During Protests Won't Be Able to Finish Final Exams

ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems Speech Goes Viral for the WRONG Reasons

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on May 05, 2024
meme

Rick Wilson was a guest speaker for a Florida Democrat event ... 

If we're being fair, Rick would speak at any event as long as the price is right so let's not pretend he was speaking because he has something meaningful to say or actually believes the nonsense he spewed in front of Democrats who, on some level, had to see his presence there as the massive joke it really was.

Advertisement

Take a look for yourself:

*yawn*

Abortion. 

Because of course, that's all Democrats have.

Seems like Rick made sure to hit each and every Democrat talking point.

Atta boy. 

Way to sell that soul.

BAHAHAHAHAHA

Oof.

And accurate.

Oof and accurate again.

Oldie but a goodie.

Recommended

The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces
Sam J.
Advertisement

Same reaction.

Rick is whatever he thinks will pay the bills. It has nothing to do with principles and hasn't in a long time.

Clearly.

======================================================================

Related:

CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today

Bret Baier Just Needs 1 Pic-Tweet to Make Biden and His Tone-Deaf Speech on Pro-Hamas Protests Look WORSE

MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote for Biden and *POPCORN*

'Very Fine People': Biden Makes Things WORSE Babbling About Hate Speech and (wait for it) ISLAMOPHOBIA

OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Making TOOL (Watch)

======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS FLORIDA NBC NEWS RICK WILSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces
Sam J.
Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They Could Win With in November
Sam J.
This is the Way: Ben Sasse Lays Down the Law to Protesters at the University of Florida
FuzzyChimp
Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes
justmindy
'60 Minutes' Features Two High School Seniors Who Solved 'Impossible' Mathematical Puzzle
Brett T.
Identity of Biden Fanboy on Election Panel Exposed and It Explains Everything
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces Sam J.
Advertisement