ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems Speech Goes Viral for the WRONG Reasons

Rick Wilson was a guest speaker for a Florida Democrat event ...
If we're being fair, Rick would speak at any event as long as the price is right so let's not pretend he was speaking because he has something meaningful to say or actually believes the nonsense he spewed in front of Democrats who, on some level, had to see his presence there as the massive joke it really was.
Take a look for yourself:
.@TheRickWilson speaking at an @FlaDems event would have seemed unheard of 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/QurXVIudMR— Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) May 4, 2024
*yawn*
Wilson making the case Florida in play because of abortion pic.twitter.com/jge5XxAgZ5— Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) May 4, 2024
Abortion.
Because of course, that's all Democrats have.
Wilson going in on Trump and democracy— Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) May 4, 2024
Interesting backdrop that some here talking about at the Florida Dem Leadership Blue event is the Trump/VP donor event just down the road pic.twitter.com/LetyzIDd6x
Seems like Rick made sure to hit each and every Democrat talking point.
Atta boy.
Way to sell that soul.
Look at the little guy wearing grown-up clothes.— JWF (@JammieWF) May 4, 2024
BAHAHAHAHAHA
https://t.co/HNZUbFiTu3 pic.twitter.com/2rZl9EG2CE— Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) May 4, 2024
It’s not a coincidence that Florida Democrats have been getting destroyed since Rick became one of them.— RBe (@RBPundit) May 5, 2024
All he does is lose elections. https://t.co/z7RQG8x3Zb
Oof.
And accurate.
Prostitutes haggle over price, not who the Jon is. https://t.co/riq106FzlV— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 5, 2024
Oof and accurate again.
Now, we're just negotiating over the price. https://t.co/7uvCUXE1ce— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 5, 2024
https://t.co/PBMdJc48UN pic.twitter.com/lMiZH93WTI— Extremely Careless 🍌 (@Shanghaibeast) May 4, 2024
Oldie but a goodie.
Homeboy needs to visit a tailor, STAT https://t.co/DLra8dLTLh— Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) May 4, 2024
Recommended
HAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/Vk0qG2uuYM— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 4, 2024
Same reaction.
The sad arc of someone claiming to be a “principled Republican” who is now just a radical leftist https://t.co/5g6g7Gs7SB— Evan Power (@EvanPower) May 5, 2024
Rick is whatever he thinks will pay the bills. It has nothing to do with principles and hasn't in a long time.
Clearly.
======================================================================
Related:
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today
Bret Baier Just Needs 1 Pic-Tweet to Make Biden and His Tone-Deaf Speech on Pro-Hamas Protests Look WORSE
MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote for Biden and *POPCORN*
'Very Fine People': Biden Makes Things WORSE Babbling About Hate Speech and (wait for it) ISLAMOPHOBIA
OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Making TOOL (Watch)
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member