'Very Fine People': Biden Makes Things WORSE Babbling About Hate Speech and (Wait for It) ISLAMOPHOBIA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Biden finally spoke about what is happening on college campuses across the country.

We think.

To be honest, it gets harder and harder to decipher what the old geezer is saying, NOT because of his magical stutter but because he's just a babbling buffoon of a baboon. Leave it to Ol' Joe to talk about ISLAMOPHOBIA while antisemitism is rampant at Ivy Leagues and other colleges.

Totally.

Biden is having his 'very fine people on both sides' moment but unfortunately, our mainstream media is too biased and carries too much water for the Democrats to give it the attention it deserves.

Remember when he called Trump supporters terrorists? 

We do.

BUT .... 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What about the Jews, Joe? They're the ones being discriminated against, Spanky.

Is this like the time he said, 'DON'T, and Iran did?

This is all about the scare Michigan gave him and his handlers.

And in the process of trying to appease these terrorist supporters, they're driving more voters to the Right. 

It's tough to be a Democrat when antisemites own your party.

*sniff sniff*

