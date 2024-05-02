'Very Fine People': Biden Makes Things WORSE Babbling About Hate Speech and (Wait for It) ISLAMOPHOBIA

Biden finally spoke about what is happening on college campuses across the country.

We think.

To be honest, it gets harder and harder to decipher what the old geezer is saying, NOT because of his magical stutter but because he's just a babbling buffoon of a baboon. Leave it to Ol' Joe to talk about ISLAMOPHOBIA while antisemitism is rampant at Ivy Leagues and other colleges.

Totally.

BIDEN: "There is no place for hate speech...whether it's anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans, or Palestinian Americans!" pic.twitter.com/CuYcXQqabk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2024

Biden is having his 'very fine people on both sides' moment but unfortunately, our mainstream media is too biased and carries too much water for the Democrats to give it the attention it deserves.

BIDEN: "As president, I will always defend free speech!" pic.twitter.com/EQnoixlSvz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2024

Remember when he called Trump supporters terrorists?

We do.

After being dragged for burying previous comments in his written Passover statement, Biden finally speaks on the pro-Hamas demonstrations taking over college campuses across the country:



"Let me be clear...violent protest is not protected, peaceful protest is...vandalism,… pic.twitter.com/usFLgA0TOX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2024

BUT ....

"Have the protests forced you to reconsider any of the policies with regard to the region?"



BIDEN: "No."



*shuffles away*



"Do you think the national guard should intervene?!"



BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/eai9ByoLV6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

BIDEN: "There should be no place on any campus, no place in America, for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students. There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it's antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or… pic.twitter.com/I6T8cK0RHc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2024

What about the Jews, Joe? They're the ones being discriminated against, Spanky.

REPORTER: "Have the protests forced you to reconsider any of the policies with regard to the region?"



BIDEN: "No."



SECOND REPORTER: "Do you think the National Guard should intervene?"



BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/yAokh6zcvT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2024

Is this like the time he said, 'DON'T, and Iran did?

Whelp. @JoeBiden blew it as soon as “islamaphobia” came out of his mushy mouth.



The protestors on campus are paid agitators & spoiled, entitled, largely white Marxist idiots. And I reserve the right to criticize & condemn Hamasniks & the Death to America , Dearborn Chapter. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 2, 2024

This is all about the scare Michigan gave him and his handlers.

And in the process of trying to appease these terrorist supporters, they're driving more voters to the Right.

Biden is going to "all forms of hate, Islamaphobia and antisemitism are bad and the wrong approach, and bad people on both sides" this shit.



This isn't the moment he Sister Souljahs.



This is the moment he doubles down on Ilhan Omar. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 2, 2024

It's tough to be a Democrat when antisemites own your party.

*sniff sniff*

