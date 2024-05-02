BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD

UCLA students have released their 'demands' and X can't stop laughing.

Reading through this, we can hardly blame them.

Take a look.

The list of UCLA student demands. You will note they insist on NO BAGELS… pic.twitter.com/QYNxZ6JP2o — leekern (@leekern13) May 1, 2024

No bagels.

No packaged food.

No COFFEE?!

Oh, and the part about the gloves for small hands? HA HA HA HA HA. That freakin' figures.

Please tell me this isn't real. Bagels/no bagels aside, if you are going to protest then you need to pay your own damn way. Hot food? Seriously. Who raised these people? https://t.co/Te9FEq2l9f — Tracy (@WescoeHall) May 2, 2024

Crazy Lefties.

Send them hundreds of bagels from a Jewish deli. https://t.co/GHVR8QTxRd — Austin (@Austin5Fe) May 2, 2024

And bananas.

Don't forget the bananas.

Going to be wild when they find out the Epipen was invented by a Jew, likely a Zionist — Jeremy Isenberg (@jeremyisenberg) May 1, 2024

“especially for small hands”*

hahahahahahha — Based Ken (@justbasedken) May 1, 2024

We lol'd as well.

Obviously don't need any more nuts either. — curious_pete (@pete_gb) May 1, 2024

We see what Pete did there.

Heh.

This joke list SHOULD be funny ... and it is funny, but only because it could be part of the real list.

BREAKING: I have just obtained an updated Google Doc with a list of further urgent needs: https://t.co/kokUy4igAz pic.twitter.com/a2FLnfX34X — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 1, 2024

Non-binary tampons.

Ok, we're done here.

HA HA HA HA HA

*honorable mention*

These supplies should help this along:

- flash grenades

- zip tie cuffs

- pepper gas

- expulsion from college

- listed so employers know not to hire terrorism supporters as liabilities

- fine of $50k

- recoup of $ to repair damages

- 2 year probation

- 6 months in jail — ISpartacus 🇺🇲 (@Movarias) May 1, 2024

Heh.

