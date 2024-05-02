BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD

Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on May 02, 2024
AngieArtist

UCLA students have released their 'demands' and X can't stop laughing.

Reading through this, we can hardly blame them.

Take a look.

No bagels.

No packaged food.

No COFFEE?!

Oh, and the part about the gloves for small hands? HA HA HA HA HA. That freakin' figures.

Crazy Lefties.

And bananas.

Don't forget the bananas.

We lol'd as well.

We see what Pete did there.

Heh.

This joke list SHOULD be funny ... and it is funny, but only because it could be part of the real list.

Non-binary tampons.

Ok, we're done here.

HA HA HA HA HA

*honorable mention*

