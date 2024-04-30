X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for Biden's Southern Border Crisis

Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We're adding Chris Murphy to our list of boils on the butt of humanity.

This guy, what a train wreck. He really thinks he can blame the GOP for the mess at the border while knowing the House passed a bill last summer that would have done just that. He hopes people reading his posts are too dumb and ignorant to know that.

Unfortunately for him, we're not.

Look at that, he says, 'Don't take it from him.'

What a toad.

Notice he fails to mention they wanted to tie the border funding to Ukraine funding.

And their bill didn't do a lot of 'securing'.

Shocker, we know.

Yup.

Gosh, wonder why.

But then Chris would have to admit Biden is actually responsible for what's happening at the southern border and that wouldn't be advantageous for his upcoming election. Chris doesn't really are about fixing the problem, he just cares about Biden being re-elected.

Chris sucks.

But Trump?

Yup.

And that's why Schumer sat on it.

