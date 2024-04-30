X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for Biden's Southern Border Crisis

We're adding Chris Murphy to our list of boils on the butt of humanity.
This guy, what a train wreck. He really thinks he can blame the GOP for the mess at the border while knowing the House passed a bill last summer that would have done just that. He hopes people reading his posts are too dumb and ignorant to know that.
Unfortunately for him, we're not.
Look at that, he says, 'Don't take it from him.'
What a toad.
don't take it from me— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 30, 2024
everyone knows what happened
we negotiated a tough bipartisan border security bill. trump and the republicans killed it because
THEY
WANT
THE
BORDER
TO STAY A MESS https://t.co/V7maPFjW5a
Notice he fails to mention they wanted to tie the border funding to Ukraine funding.
And their bill didn't do a lot of 'securing'.
Shocker, we know.
Nobody really believes that. Everyone knows that Democrats want open borders. If the government were all Republicans, within six months, we'd have a wall, the border would be locked down & mass deportations would be happening. Democrats are the ones stopping that.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 30, 2024
Yup.
Gosh, wonder why.
April 30, 2024
I plan to vote against you every time you seek reelection.— YachtMoney (@yat023) April 30, 2024
GOP not voting for the bill a few months ago has no bearing on Joe Biden’s 3 years of bad border policy that allowed unprecedented numbers of illegal entries into our country.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 30, 2024
Give it a break.
But then Chris would have to admit Biden is actually responsible for what's happening at the southern border and that wouldn't be advantageous for his upcoming election. Chris doesn't really are about fixing the problem, he just cares about Biden being re-elected.
Chris sucks.
Reality @SenateDems @ChrisMurphyCT stay focused on reality.— Rob O Ben (@1RoboBen) April 30, 2024
Trump's policies work. @JoeBiden rescinded them all. pic.twitter.com/m4DRfAIrb6
But Trump?
No one buys that.— GUS BROSE (@GusBrose) April 30, 2024
Bill HR2 pass by congress last year is sitting on Schumers
desk.
That’s real reform.
Yup.
And that's why Schumer sat on it.
