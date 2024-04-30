X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for Biden's Southern Border Crisis

We're adding Chris Murphy to our list of boils on the butt of humanity.

This guy, what a train wreck. He really thinks he can blame the GOP for the mess at the border while knowing the House passed a bill last summer that would have done just that. He hopes people reading his posts are too dumb and ignorant to know that.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for him, we're not.

Look at that, he says, 'Don't take it from him.'

What a toad.

don't take it from me



everyone knows what happened



we negotiated a tough bipartisan border security bill. trump and the republicans killed it because



THEY

WANT

THE

BORDER

TO STAY A MESS https://t.co/V7maPFjW5a — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 30, 2024

Notice he fails to mention they wanted to tie the border funding to Ukraine funding.

And their bill didn't do a lot of 'securing'.

Shocker, we know.

Nobody really believes that. Everyone knows that Democrats want open borders. If the government were all Republicans, within six months, we'd have a wall, the border would be locked down & mass deportations would be happening. Democrats are the ones stopping that. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 30, 2024

Yup.

Gosh, wonder why.

I plan to vote against you every time you seek reelection. — YachtMoney (@yat023) April 30, 2024

GOP not voting for the bill a few months ago has no bearing on Joe Biden’s 3 years of bad border policy that allowed unprecedented numbers of illegal entries into our country.



Give it a break. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 30, 2024

But then Chris would have to admit Biden is actually responsible for what's happening at the southern border and that wouldn't be advantageous for his upcoming election. Chris doesn't really are about fixing the problem, he just cares about Biden being re-elected.

Chris sucks.

But Trump?

No one buys that.

Bill HR2 pass by congress last year is sitting on Schumers

desk.

That’s real reform. — GUS BROSE (@GusBrose) April 30, 2024

Yup.

And that's why Schumer sat on it.

======================================================================

Related:

Stephen King's Attempt at DEFENDING His Callous Post After Charlotte Shooting BACKFIRES (Pun Intended)

WHITE FLAG?! Columbia University Releases 'Update' (Surrender) That Only Makes Things Worse

Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP By 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet

'Lost the PLOT'! Iowahawk OWNS Judd Legume in SPECTACULAR Thread for Tone-Deaf Dig at 'Free Speech Crowd'

THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other Pop Stars Endorsing Biden

======================================================================