Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP By 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on April 30, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The Biden administration has yet to speak with Columbia University about what is happening on their campus. You'd think a president so concerned with white supremacy and Nazis would be front and center defending Jewish students and teachers being attacked by pro-Hamas protesters, yes? He said white supremacy is our greatest threat, yes? So where is he? Hrm.

Even the press asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Ol' Joe reaching out to Columbia.

Yeah, we're as surprised as you are.

Her reply?

Lots of ums and I'ms ...

His post continues:

... um, I — I — I don't have any calls to read out to you of a conversations with any university, any university leaders — uh, at this time. Uh, obviously the president's going to go speak at Morehouse, and so we've been in touch with them because he's going to give a deliver a commencement speech. He's looking forward to doing that. It is such an important moment in time for graduates, and he's gonna go obviously to — uh — to West Point. Those are the two that he's doing.”

What?

That's not what she asked. Luckily for Karine, Mary Katharine Ham was more than happy to help her make up an excuse as to why Biden has not been in touch with Columbia, that is of course, if by helping we mean completely owning and humiliating both her and the Biden administration:

We can't possibly expect the president to pay attention when he has so many parties to attend.

And fundraisers with powerful, wealth, Hollywood types like Lizzo and Michael Douglas.

Heh.

DEI hires are gonna DEI. *shurg*

It does indeed bear repeating.

Heh.

======================================================================

