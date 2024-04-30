Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP By 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet

The Biden administration has yet to speak with Columbia University about what is happening on their campus. You'd think a president so concerned with white supremacy and Nazis would be front and center defending Jewish students and teachers being attacked by pro-Hamas protesters, yes? He said white supremacy is our greatest threat, yes? So where is he? Hrm.

Advertisement

Even the press asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Ol' Joe reaching out to Columbia.

Yeah, we're as surprised as you are.

Her reply?

CBS's @Weijia Jiang: “I’m sorry if I missed this, but is the answer no, the administration has not been in touch with anyone at Columbia?”



KJP: “I — I don't have any — uh — read out — I should have — I should have answered that in, I believe that was Jeff's question, um, I — I —… pic.twitter.com/3pdYfNBqDM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 29, 2024

Lots of ums and I'ms ...

His post continues:

... um, I — I — I don't have any calls to read out to you of a conversations with any university, any university leaders — uh, at this time. Uh, obviously the president's going to go speak at Morehouse, and so we've been in touch with them because he's going to give a deliver a commencement speech. He's looking forward to doing that. It is such an important moment in time for graduates, and he's gonna go obviously to — uh — to West Point. Those are the two that he's doing.”

What?

That's not what she asked. Luckily for Karine, Mary Katharine Ham was more than happy to help her make up an excuse as to why Biden has not been in touch with Columbia, that is of course, if by helping we mean completely owning and humiliating both her and the Biden administration:

To be fair there were a lot of parties to attend this weekend. https://t.co/pgwFA6K3MU — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 30, 2024

We can't possibly expect the president to pay attention when he has so many parties to attend.

And fundraisers with powerful, wealth, Hollywood types like Lizzo and Michael Douglas.

Heh.

Don’t forget the story dropped this weekend that they tried to push her out. Seems she took that to heart and had even less to say yesterday. 😂😂 — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) April 30, 2024

Good lord she sucks at her job. Maybe the worst press secretary ever and that includes Sean Spicer so that’s saying something. — Jimi (@Calves0oJimi) April 30, 2024

DEI hires are gonna DEI. *shurg*

It’s been said, and bears repeating, that she can’t be fired for incompetence- as she wasn’t hired for competence. — The Pro From Dover (@GermanShepher10) April 30, 2024

It does indeed bear repeating.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

'Lost the PLOT'! Iowahawk OWNS Judd Legume in SPECTACULAR Thread for Tone-Deaf Dig at 'Free Speech Crowd'

Advertisement

THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other Pop Stars Endorsing Biden

'Campus is DESTROYED': Damning Thread of Pics from UCLA Encampment Shows It's Anything BUT Peaceful

Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1 Word, a Hilariously BRUTAL Thread Follows

YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of Trump (Watch)

======================================================================