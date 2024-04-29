Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1 Word, a Hilariously BRUTAL Thread Follows

We owe Simon Ateba some cookies and a thank-you card for this 'gift' because Twitter/X certainly did a brutal and hilarious job answering his question about Karine Jean-Pierre. Granted, KJP probably isn't as amused by the answers/thread as we are but still ..

This is great.

Take a look:

Good morning, everyone! As the White House begins to pressure 49-year-old @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre to step down rather than fire her, what one word summarizes what you've learned from her one and a half years as Biden's Press Secretary? pic.twitter.com/AL1UcKr6hP — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 28, 2024

And here we go:

Lies. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 28, 2024

Accurate.

Inept — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) April 28, 2024

Is DEI-hire considered two words? Asking for a friend.

Zero — WJ (@yonawaya) April 29, 2024

Unqualified (DEI) — Pete Reilly, Stochastic Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@petenet321) April 28, 2024

She blinks when she lies... She blinks constantly btw. — Stale Whale 🐋 (@The_StaleWhaley) April 28, 2024

More than one word but accurate. She does indeed have a tell when she lies, most people do. For example, when Nancy Pelosi is telling a whopper of a lie she flaps her arms and hands all over the place like she's about to take flight. KJP's tell is blinking.

And yes, she blinks a lot.

Ron White says it the best

“ You Can’t Fix Stupid “ — Penny Lane (@Penny_FL13) April 28, 2024

She lies and she blinks a lot, that’s all I’ve learned. Lol https://t.co/w7z1leICvH — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) April 28, 2024

Squatter 🤣😂

Another reason why we need to remove squatters rights LMFAO — TheRightGirl (@StepChild1990) April 28, 2024

Squatter.

Ouch.

I've learned some people will do and say anything for money. — 🇺🇸🌸Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸🇺🇸 (@pink_lady56) April 28, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

We all realized what DEI actually means.

Disastrous Employment Idea — iNormMc (@iNormMc1) April 28, 2024

Or: Didn't Earn it.

Deception — Kevin 1763 (@KevinGills13) April 28, 2024

I think she is a perfect fit for the Biden admin. — USA_What_the_Hell! (@USA_WTH) April 28, 2024

You know what? That's true.

And that says so much about the Biden administration and ain't none of it any good.

