Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1 Word, a Hilariously BRUTAL Thread Follows

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We owe Simon Ateba some cookies and a thank-you card for this 'gift' because Twitter/X certainly did a brutal and hilarious job answering his question about Karine Jean-Pierre. Granted, KJP probably isn't as amused by the answers/thread as we are but still .. 

This is great.

Take a look:

And here we go:

Accurate.

Is DEI-hire considered two words? Asking for a friend.

More than one word but accurate. She does indeed have a tell when she lies, most people do. For example, when Nancy Pelosi is telling a whopper of a lie she flaps her arms and hands all over the place like she's about to take flight. KJP's tell is blinking.

And yes, she blinks a lot.

Squatter.

Ouch.

Ain't that the truth?

Or: Didn't Earn it.

You know what? That's true.

And that says so much about the Biden administration and ain't none of it any good.

======================================================================

====================================================================== 

