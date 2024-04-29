Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1 Word, a Hilariously BRUTAL Thread Follows

We owe Simon Ateba some cookies and a thank-you card for this 'gift' because Twitter/X certainly did a brutal and hilarious job answering his question about Karine Jean-Pierre. Granted, KJP probably isn't as amused by the answers/thread as we are but still ..
This is great.
Take a look:
Good morning, everyone! As the White House begins to pressure 49-year-old @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre to step down rather than fire her, what one word summarizes what you've learned from her one and a half years as Biden's Press Secretary? pic.twitter.com/AL1UcKr6hP— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 28, 2024
And here we go:
Lies.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 28, 2024
Accurate.
Inept— Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) April 28, 2024
Is DEI-hire considered two words? Asking for a friend.
Zero— WJ (@yonawaya) April 29, 2024
Unqualified (DEI)— Pete Reilly, Stochastic Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@petenet321) April 28, 2024
She blinks when she lies... She blinks constantly btw.— Stale Whale 🐋 (@The_StaleWhaley) April 28, 2024
More than one word but accurate. She does indeed have a tell when she lies, most people do. For example, when Nancy Pelosi is telling a whopper of a lie she flaps her arms and hands all over the place like she's about to take flight. KJP's tell is blinking.
And yes, she blinks a lot.
She’s the worst. https://t.co/1eSol0vZr2— Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) April 28, 2024
Ron White says it the best— Penny Lane (@Penny_FL13) April 28, 2024
“ You Can’t Fix Stupid “
She lies and she blinks a lot, that’s all I’ve learned. Lol https://t.co/w7z1leICvH— KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) April 28, 2024
Squatter 🤣😂— TheRightGirl (@StepChild1990) April 28, 2024
Another reason why we need to remove squatters rights LMFAO
Squatter.
Recommended
Ouch.
I've learned some people will do and say anything for money.— 🇺🇸🌸Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸🇺🇸 (@pink_lady56) April 28, 2024
Ain't that the truth?
We all realized what DEI actually means.— iNormMc (@iNormMc1) April 28, 2024
Disastrous Employment Idea
Or: Didn't Earn it.
Deception— Kevin 1763 (@KevinGills13) April 28, 2024
I think she is a perfect fit for the Biden admin.— USA_What_the_Hell! (@USA_WTH) April 28, 2024
You know what? That's true.
And that says so much about the Biden administration and ain't none of it any good.
======================================================================
Related:
YIKES: James Carville's Unhinged, Curse-Filled RANT at GenZ Voters Proves He's SCARED of Trump (Watch)
Columbia Releases Then Quickly DELETES Statement on Student 'Protests' (We Snagged the Original)
EYE ROLL: WATCH Antisemites Whine About Being Called Antisemites Just Because They Say Antisemitic Stuff
WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out These Receipts!)
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member