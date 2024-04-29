WHOA: Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson EXPOSED by Freedom Of Information Act (Check Out These Receipts!)

Well, well, well, whaddya know? Harry Sisson is being paid for his Biden support.

WHO WOULD HAVE THUNK IT?!

Oh, that's right, anyone and everyone. We've known all along, and you've known all along, and we know that you know that we've known all along that Sisson is nothing more than an actor with an agency and likely an agent making sure he gets top dollar for selling his soul to a creepy old man who insists he was raised in a poor, Puerto Rican home.

Or did he claim he was raised in a black household?

Honestly, we've lost track.

Welp, it looks like we've got some receipts proving the young Sisson is not an actual, legitimate Biden supporter.

An EXCELLENT Summery Of Paid Propagandist Harry Sisson Being Exposed By Freedom Of Information Act



- Harry did an interview with Governor of Pennsylvania



- Which means all of Harry’s text messages, emails, and other communications with the government official is part of the… pic.twitter.com/LMDYEe2tq5 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 29, 2024

From the rest of his post:

- Which means all of Harry’s text messages, emails, and other communications with the government official is part of the public record, and therefore subject to a Freedom of Information request - Sarah Fields put in a Freedom of Information Act request to get the records- Text messages show conversation between Harry Sisson and Gavin Lichtenstein, the director of digital partnerships for the governor - The text messages from Gavin Lichtenstein read ”Hey, Harry. It's Gavin with governor Shapiro's team. Excited for tomorrow. I'm working on getting you an embargoed version of the script with bullet points so you can prepare” - Harry responded with attempting to bring up a question that was “off-script” and during the interview he strictly staid on script. His question was not allowed to be asked - The interview was setup by Kevin Pham, who is Harry's talent manager at Pallet- Harry denied working for the agency - The transaction records prove he was paid and it was setup by the talent agency and the script was setup, sent and strictly adhered too. “Was scripted by the governor's team with bullet points. We also know that it was set up by pallet management” - There was obviously financial compensation for this interview, but none of his videos about this point out that it's a paid partnership “Harry, do you know what they call doing paid advertisements for a candidate and not disclosing that you're paid for it? Hey, little buddy. That's a crime. But, hey, I guess liberal creators can commit crimes on this platform and not be punished by TikTok.” Additional details and screenshots of evidence in video Everything you see is fake. It’s paid support with an agenda that’s scripted and the script is strictly followed.

It’s paid support with an agenda that’s scripted and the script is strictly followed.

In other words, it's all marketing. None of it is real.

Textbook paid propaganda. People are sick of the manufactured manipulation. — SaltyAlaskan (@salty_alaskan) April 29, 2024

Wouldn't that be nice?

We knew he was paid by the Democratic Party and we know that everything is scripted. We just needed the receipts. Thank you. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 29, 2024

And luckily, the receipts are here.

How convenient.

Unless, of course, you're Harry Sisson.

