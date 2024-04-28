James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing...
GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys, It's the LITTLE Things (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on April 28, 2024

Democrats insist Gretchen Whitmer is popular. At one point in 2020, there was even talk of her being Biden's VP (we guess they decided they needed skin color as well as sex to check off more boxes though). Most of us recognize she's a nightmare, and has been for years.

And yet, even after she all but destroyed Michigan, Democrats re-elected the heifer.

Don't look at us, man, we didn't vote for her.

That makes her getting booed at the NFL Draft that much funnier. If ONLY this editor could have seen it live, dammit.

Watch:

HA.

Ha HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow. That's a LOTTA boos.

Ya' love to see it.

No one ever accused Democrats of being overly bright. If they were, they'd be Republicans.

Refreshing, ain't it?

Hopeful even.

She was well and truly one of the worst.

Indeed.

Maybe.

It does feel like the pendulum is swinging back.

Finally.

The question is though, will it swing far enough?

======================================================================

