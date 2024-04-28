GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys, It's the LITTLE Things (Video)

Democrats insist Gretchen Whitmer is popular. At one point in 2020, there was even talk of her being Biden's VP (we guess they decided they needed skin color as well as sex to check off more boxes though). Most of us recognize she's a nightmare, and has been for years.

And yet, even after she all but destroyed Michigan, Democrats re-elected the heifer.

Don't look at us, man, we didn't vote for her.

That makes her getting booed at the NFL Draft that much funnier. If ONLY this editor could have seen it live, dammit.

Watch:

Gretchen Whitmer got booed at the NFL draft in Detroit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aywzMOuhGN — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 27, 2024

HA.

Ha HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow. That's a LOTTA boos.

Ya' love to see it.

Weird that she keeps her seat. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) April 27, 2024

No one ever accused Democrats of being overly bright. If they were, they'd be Republicans.

People don’t like these American Last folks. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) April 27, 2024

Refreshing, ain't it?

Hopeful even.

She wouldn’t let us mow our yards during Covid while her husband fought to be the only boat on the lake. No one likes her. — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) April 27, 2024

She was well and truly one of the worst.

Bahahaha!! The witch deserved that!! — COB (@COB823z) April 27, 2024

Indeed.

Wait, maybe there is hope for my state — JACK 🇺🇸 (@jackunheard) April 27, 2024

Maybe.

It does feel like the pendulum is swinging back.

Finally.

The question is though, will it swing far enough?

