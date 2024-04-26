Our Own Coucy Sets Students' FREE PALESTINE Dance Video to Various Songs and LOL Now We're Dead (Watch)

One of the 'rules' here at Twitchy is that we do not typically cover our posts on Twitter/X because it seems a bit self-serving. Plus, our job is to tell you what others are saying on Twitter/X, after all, you're already reading us here on Twitchy. That being said, we can cover one another, and these posts from our very own Coucy and just too damn funny not to share with our readers.

Don't tell him we said so, his ego is big enough already.

It all started here when Oli London shared a video of Columbia students dancing to FREE PALESTINE.

We made a similar face:

Columbia University students think this dance will somehow ‘Free Palestine.’ pic.twitter.com/3HinlYVris — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 25, 2024

Look at those young people, ending the war.

Ahem.

Welp, after Oli posted this video, Coucy saw an opportunity to set the video to various songs; the way they just happen to work with the dancing is quite honestly a *chef's kiss*.

This one is our favorite:

I dunno why the stupid dances they do always seem to sync up so well with silly music but as long as they keep doing silly dances I’ll keep trying to find stuff to make them dance to for my entertainment



Offenbach, it should be noted, was Jewish https://t.co/4luduBT3Wx pic.twitter.com/oWjOjyiUYl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 26, 2024

As he says, 'Offenback, it should be noted, was Jewish.'

But wait, there's more!

Oh fine, here it is with The Chicken Dance https://t.co/i5zYM5GsqY pic.twitter.com/SeBd8ec5ze — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 26, 2024

It. Works.

We're not sure how it works or why it works, we assume it has something to do with the 'count' or the beat but ... it's glorious.

Then there's this one.

Fine, last one on this video. Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex https://t.co/ydWx9xqcK6 pic.twitter.com/g5XquqzIYM — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 26, 2024

Awwww yes, this sings to this editor's Wyoming heart.

Others set this video to music as well:

Too damn funny.

