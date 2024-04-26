WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even...
Our Own Coucy Sets Students' FREE PALESTINE Dance Video to Various Songs and LOL Now We're Dead (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on April 26, 2024
AngieArtist

One of the 'rules' here at Twitchy is that we do not typically cover our posts on Twitter/X because it seems a bit self-serving. Plus, our job is to tell you what others are saying on Twitter/X, after all, you're already reading us here on Twitchy. That being said, we can cover one another, and these posts from our very own Coucy and just too damn funny not to share with our readers.

Don't tell him we said so, his ego is big enough already.

It all started here when Oli London shared a video of Columbia students dancing to FREE PALESTINE.

We made a similar face:

Look at those young people, ending the war.

Ahem.

Welp, after Oli posted this video, Coucy saw an opportunity to set the video to various songs; the way they just happen to work with the dancing is quite honestly a *chef's kiss*.

This one is our favorite:

As he says, 'Offenback, it should be noted, was Jewish.'

But wait, there's more!

It. Works.

We're not sure how it works or why it works, we assume it has something to do with the 'count' or the beat but ... it's glorious.

Then there's this one.

Awwww yes, this sings to this editor's Wyoming heart.

Others set this video to music as well:

Too damn funny.

======================================================================

