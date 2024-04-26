Who Team Biden Is Bringing in to 'Tell the President's Story' at the DNC in August ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Who better to tell the completely made-up story of Joe Biden's life than a Hollywood producer? Heck, remember when they brought in an ABC producer for the January 6th Committee Meetings? It's all about marketing, people. It's the show.

Advertisement

It's literally the circus.

It's not about truth, or country, or the American people.

We laughed when we saw this even though we're pretty sure they didn't mean for this to be funny.

Scoop via @MattBelloni: Steven Spielberg “has been quietly but actively working with the Joe Biden campaign to help choreograph August’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. … participating in multiple strategy sessions on how to best tell the president’s story…”… https://t.co/3CL1Mifqof — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 26, 2024

How can we make this Botox-filled old geezer seem not so awkward, cringe, and fake? How do we make his whispering, sniffing children, and yelling more appealing? BRING IN STEVEN SPIELBERG.

Yeah, that's the ticket.

😂😂😂😂. Which lies is he going to use? Joe was raised in the Puerto Rican community? He lost a son in Iraq? His marches for Civil Rights? Joe’s story is one of a racist corruptocrat who lived off the taxpayers for 1/2 a century. That’s it. https://t.co/xklRDVw5Ec — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 26, 2024

Biden was born a poor black child in Puerto Rico who marched for Civil Rights with his son who lost his life fighting in Iraq.

Done.

Working title: "From Corn Pop to Bosey: The Life and Times of a Puerto Rican Jewish Catholic Civil Rights Marcher, Truck-Driving 2nd Amendment Law Expert."



Adapted from Prez Biden's adapted speeches. https://t.co/ttaQ2nx0Kq — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 26, 2024

Heh.

Uhoh, this’ll make the protesters mad- a “Zionist!” in charge! How dare they! — Swan of the South (@MSFC467382) April 26, 2024

Whoa. We hadn't thought about that.

Patriotic music, flags, aviators, ice cream, a couple of Dark Brandon memes, “malarkey”, “here’s the deal folks”.



That’s it. — 𝘫𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘭. (@Jeremy10036) April 26, 2024

OSCAR TIME!

They believe we are all excruciatingly stupid. — Sue (@SusanK1717) April 26, 2024

Think about their audience, about who this whole thing is for.

The DNC.

Definitely NOT the brightest crayons in the box.

======================================================================

Related:

It was the RUSSIANS, Adam! Adam Schiff ROBBED in San Francisco and What They TOOK Makes it Even Funnier

LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet

Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses are Comedy GOLD

Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL

Drew Holden Takes Our Pals in the Media to TASK for Pathetic COVID Lab Leak Coverage in GLORIOUS Thread

======================================================================