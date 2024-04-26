Who Team Biden Is Bringing in to 'Tell the President's Story' at the DNC in August ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

KARMA, That You? Check Out This List of California Politicians REAPING What Their...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Who better to tell the completely made-up story of Joe Biden's life than a Hollywood producer? Heck, remember when they brought in an ABC producer for the January 6th Committee Meetings? It's all about marketing, people. It's the show. 

It's literally the circus.

It's not about truth, or country, or the American people.

We laughed when we saw this even though we're pretty sure they didn't mean for this to be funny.

How can we make this Botox-filled old geezer seem not so awkward, cringe, and fake? How do we make his whispering, sniffing children, and yelling more appealing? BRING IN STEVEN SPIELBERG.

Yeah, that's the ticket.

Biden was born a poor black child in Puerto Rico who marched for Civil Rights with his son who lost his life fighting in Iraq.

Done.

Heh.

Whoa. We hadn't thought about that.

OSCAR TIME!

Think about their audience, about who this whole thing is for.

The DNC.

Definitely NOT the brightest crayons in the box.

======================================================================

====================================================================== 

BIDEN HOLLYWOOD BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

