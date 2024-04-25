Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL

What Problems Are Happening in the Woke World This Week? Buckle Up.
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Ugh, Liz Cheney is a boil on the butt of humanity and we're not even sorry for saying so. We get it, for some reason, she went from supporting Trump 97% of the time to dunking on Republicans who are likely being targeted by a weaponized legal system, but this is low, even for her. It's hard to take these things all that seriously when we're watching them use this same system to attack and even destroy the current GOP candidate for president.

Lawfare.

This post tells you all you need to know about Liz Cheney ... and ain't none of it any good.

Yup.

As someone from Wyoming who currently lives in Virginia, this editor would like to go on the record as saying neither state really wants Liz. Just putting that out there.

That never gets old.

*cough cough*

Sadly, these days she's ok with that.

Lawfare.

There it is.

She does seem to struggle with just keeping her mouth shut.

