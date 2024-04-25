Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL

Ugh, Liz Cheney is a boil on the butt of humanity and we're not even sorry for saying so. We get it, for some reason, she went from supporting Trump 97% of the time to dunking on Republicans who are likely being targeted by a weaponized legal system, but this is low, even for her. It's hard to take these things all that seriously when we're watching them use this same system to attack and even destroy the current GOP candidate for president.

Lawfare.

This tells you all you need to know about today’s Republican National Committee: The person in charge of election integrity for the @GOP was just indicted in Arizona for lack of election integrity. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 25, 2024

This post tells you all you need to know about Liz Cheney ... and ain't none of it any good.

Liz, you’re a corrupt Democrat no better than Biden, Obama or either of the Clintons. That tells me all I need to know. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) April 25, 2024

@Liz_Cheney endorsing Stalin-era Communist show trials and election interference.



This tells you all you need to know about today's @Liz_Cheney . — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 25, 2024

Yup.

Why do you still have "Wyoming" in your profile? You were never there for us, and I'm glad I had a chance to vote for your censure. I'm sure Virginia is happy to have you. — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) April 25, 2024

As someone from Wyoming who currently lives in Virginia, this editor would like to go on the record as saying neither state really wants Liz. Just putting that out there.

Folks, whenever Liz Cheney tweets this is our response 👇 Thank you Wyoming pic.twitter.com/A4kAT0DPjj — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) April 25, 2024

That never gets old.

*cough cough*

You are a hypocrite, aren't you? This is Political Persecution by the Democrats. — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) April 25, 2024

Sadly, these days she's ok with that.

Just more lawfare. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) April 25, 2024

Lawfare.

There it is.

Liz is pouring it on hard... Afraid and anxious because of all the findings that keep coming out on the J6 hoax. — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) April 25, 2024

She does seem to struggle with just keeping her mouth shut.

