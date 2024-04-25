AOC Lets the Mask SLIP in UNHINGED, Angry Rant at Republicans for DEFENDING Israel and Jewish Students

Imagine being THIS ANGRY because politicians visit a college campus in crisis and defend Israel and the Jewish students whom their classmates are terrorizing. At this point, we're starting to think AOC's mask is not just slipping, it has entirely come off.

Unlike Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, Sandy at least tried to keep the antisemitic side of herself hidden a bit.

No longer.

It's as if the atrocities on October 7 unleashed the true ugliness of far too many people in this country.

She wants them to lose their jobs because they defended Israel and Jewish students.

Wow.

Several here, like Reps. Lawler and D’Esposito, are vulnerable NY Republicans in tight seats.



They have played a key role drumming up pressure to crack down on students and asymmetrically police Palestinian human rights speech.



Those campus hearings? GOP-led. They need to lose. https://t.co/yM39wMaz3i — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 24, 2024

SHE needs to lose.

Is Brooklyn paying attention, like, at all?!

Are you a congresswoman for Hamas? Sure seems like it. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 24, 2024

The far left extreme Hamas Caucus is angry that Republicans are speaking out for the rights of Jewish students to feel safe on their own college campuses. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 24, 2024

Biden begged Congress for more money and weapons to send to Israel. He gave a whole speech yesterday celebrating it. Remember to vote Blue in November! — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 25, 2024

Heh.

One party is speaking out against the rampant antisemitism spreading across college campuses.

One party is standing up for the Hamas Youth encampments.



Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/BWUvnHF4zQ — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 25, 2024

Seems like a simple choice, yes?

AOC’s constituents need to fire their representative from Hamas. *That* is who needs to lose. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) April 25, 2024

Hey, that's what we said!

Stupidity is strong in this person. — thomas J (@rightgay27) April 25, 2024

Ain't it, though?

