AOC Lets the Mask SLIP in UNHINGED, Angry Rant at Republicans for DEFENDING Israel and Jewish Students

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Imagine being THIS ANGRY because politicians visit a college campus in crisis and defend Israel and the Jewish students whom their classmates are terrorizing. At this point, we're starting to think AOC's mask is not just slipping, it has entirely come off.

Unlike Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, Sandy at least tried to keep the antisemitic side of herself hidden a bit.

No longer.

It's as if the atrocities on October 7 unleashed the true ugliness of far too many people in this country.

She wants them to lose their jobs because they defended Israel and Jewish students.

Wow.

SHE needs to lose.

Is Brooklyn paying attention, like, at all?!

Heh.

Seems like a simple choice, yes?

Hey, that's what we said!

Ain't it, though?

