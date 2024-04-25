Susan Sarandon Confronted for Claiming Oct 7th Atrocities/Rapes a Myth, Tries BOLTING But NOPE (Watch)

What sort of insulated bubble must someone live in to actually think the horrific acts that took place on October 7th are a myth? Seriously. It would take deliberate ignorance to believe such a thing ...

Like Susan Sarandon does.

Hey, don't take our word for it, you can hear it straight from the antisemite's mouth:

Susan Sarandon says October 7 atrocities and rapes are a myth.



While some stories that emerged from social media may have come from untrustworthy sources, everything reported by Israeli media was substantiated. The rapes have certainly been proven real.pic.twitter.com/9SbNNrNkPT — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 25, 2024

Huzzah for not allowing Sarandon to bolt after calling proven, terrorist acts a myth.

Even though she tries to bolt and eventually grabs the phone.

What is WRONG with these people?

Yes, just like the “myths” of all the pogroms, death camps, and Jew-hatred throughout the ages. There have always been those who persecute Jews, those who support it, and those who deny it. Susan Sarandon: enjoy being placed in their company! — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) April 25, 2024

It feels like we're all taking crazy pills. College campuses unsafe for Jewish students and teachers? Open praise for Hitler on social media? Hollywood twits claiming October 7th atrocities are a myth?

This can't be America 2024.

What ever happened to believing every woman? Wasn’t that her mantra a mere two years ago? Can’t even imagine a woman who would deny mothers whose babies were put in ovens. How does she sleep at night? — yikes (@huhwhatnope) April 25, 2024

Psh, they only believe certain women.

They only care about certain atrocities.

You know, the ones that benefit their own personal agendas and narratives.

the Hollywood desire to remain relevant via the Current Thing. — Callhoun (@Callhoun) April 25, 2024

Sort of like Tom Arnold attacking his ex-stepson out of the blue?

Yeah.

Susan Sarandan, having a contribution or a thought that has any value, is a myth. — RubyRight ✝️ 🎗 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RubyR68) April 25, 2024

We see what she did there.

poor Susan- maybe fell and bumped her head? — Arle Masters (@arle_masters) April 25, 2024

This level of insanity takes way more than a bump on the head.

Just sayin'.

