POPCORN: Roseanne's Son Jake Pentland Defends His Mom and Hands Tom Arnold His ARSE in CRAZY Back & Forth

It all started with a post from a so-called pastor who has blocked most women who dare disagree with him, John Pavlovitz. Seems that he and others on the Left are not happy with Roseanne for mocking TF out of E. Jean Carroll.

What happened to believe all women, John?

Roseanne Barr needs medical help. https://t.co/ABb9YvnCfq — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 23, 2024

Just because a woman disagrees with you, doesn't mean she needs medical help, misogynist.

This is when Tom Arnold crawled his sad sack of a self out from under his bridge of irrelevance to trash Roseanne AND her son.

How is this not elder abuse? Roseanne Barr’s 50 year old son, Jake Pentland, who has always lived off his mother, encourages this sad, pathetic, embarrassing behavior by his 72 year old, mentally ill mom and films her for cash. It’s the only thing he’s done for years. If he cared… — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 24, 2024

The dbag continued:

If he cared about his mother’s well being he’d stop and get her some real help like his sisters have begged him to do. It might cost Jake beer and gun money now but I’m sure he’d still be in the will.

Now, Roseanne's son is Jake Pentland, and he is indeed on Twitter. You'd have thought Tom would at least have the courtesy to tag him if he's going to trash him this way, yes? Luckily, Pentland saw it.

Or not so luckily, if you're Tom Arnold.

45* and YOU of all people talking about living off of my mom….. you would be in jail for selling meth like your sister if it wasn’t for my mother.

Hey, remember when you pushed me in the back when I was 14 for embarrassing you in front of Kim Silva who you cheated on mom with? https://t.co/OFFMS4lrn5 — Jake Pentland (@jakezuccproof) April 25, 2024

Jake was more than happy to address Tom directly because he's not a weak, nasty, bully.

Like Tom.

Note, there are many more tweets from Jake tearing into Tom BUT they are not exactly safe for work SO we are not including them HOWEVER, we would encourage you to take a look for yourself.

Jake won.

Get ‘em @jakezuccproof



A secure man wouldn’t go after the son of an Ex. We all know the nuances of Stepfather-Stepson relationships. As the elder, it’s your job to take the higher ground, period. Your credibility kinda goes out the window.



Pretty repugnant @TomArnold pic.twitter.com/hhDJOC5Au2 — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) April 25, 2024

Pretty repugnant is putting it nicely.

Indeed.

He is a D list actor 👏 he used your mom sadly 😥

But she is better than off without him, and so are you — Shannon Crawford (@shae33172) April 25, 2024

Tom was the Grand Marshal of our local festival parade and hit on me when I went to get an autograph for my mom. So gross. — Shylo (@shy_ferg) April 25, 2024

I worked with Tom on a movie, he was high as a kite the whole time and the producers were ready to fire him for his angry outbursts. It was sad. — Chad B. (@chadbuchanan) April 25, 2024

Gosh, this didn't go over well for Tom, like at all.

We suppose you'll take whatever attention you can get if you're desperate for relevance.

Even if it is your ex-stepson tearing you a new one and embarrassing you in a HUGE WAY on Twitter.

