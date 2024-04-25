BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein 2020 Rape Conviction OVERTURNED By NY's Highest Court and WTF
POPCORN: Roseanne's Son Jake Pentland Defends His Mom and Hands Tom Arnold His ARSE in CRAZY Back & Forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on April 25, 2024
Twitchy

It all started with a post from a so-called pastor who has blocked most women who dare disagree with him, John Pavlovitz. Seems that he and others on the Left are not happy with Roseanne for mocking TF out of E. Jean Carroll.

What happened to believe all women, John?

Just because a woman disagrees with you, doesn't mean she needs medical help, misogynist.

This is when Tom Arnold crawled his sad sack of a self out from under his bridge of irrelevance to trash Roseanne AND her son.

The dbag continued:

If he cared about his mother’s well being he’d stop and get her some real help like his sisters have begged him to do. It might cost Jake beer and gun money now but I’m sure he’d still be in the will.

Now, Roseanne's son is Jake Pentland, and he is indeed on Twitter. You'd have thought Tom would at least have the courtesy to tag him if he's going to trash him this way, yes? Luckily, Pentland saw it.

Or not so luckily, if you're Tom Arnold.

Jake was more than happy to address Tom directly because he's not a weak, nasty, bully.

Like Tom.

Note, there are many more tweets from Jake tearing into Tom BUT they are not exactly safe for work SO we are not including them HOWEVER, we would encourage you to take a look for yourself. 

Jake won.

Pretty repugnant is putting it nicely.

Indeed.

Gosh, this didn't go over well for Tom, like at all.

We suppose you'll take whatever attention you can get if you're desperate for relevance.

Even if it is your ex-stepson tearing you a new one and embarrassing you in a HUGE WAY on Twitter.

