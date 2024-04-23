'WTH are You Being TAUGHT?!' Jon Lovitz Pulls ZERO Punches Calling Columbia Student Protesters OUT

Jon Lovitz had a thing or two to say to Columbia students, calling them out for protesting in favor of Hamas and against Israel. Lovitz has been very vocal since this all began way back in October, so we're not surprised to see him pulling zero punches and calling these monsters out.

Take a look:

To the students at @Columbia , and any other students at colleges across the United States,

blocking Jewish kids from entering the school to go to class:



You're supposed to be smart. You're blaming your 18 year old classmates from the US for the actions of the government of… — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) April 22, 2024

From the rest of his post:

You're supposed to be smart. You're blaming your 18-year-old classmates from the US for the actions of the government of Israel? What the hell are you being taught? Think logically and quit being sheep & being used by your professors.

Think logically and quit being sheep and being used by your professors.

Nailed it.

Honestly, that's just good advice in general for any young person in college.

This is decades of liberal indoctrination on college campuses. We are watching 1930s Germany happen here in the United States. But no for certain this was created by the progressive agenda. It starts with anti-Americanism. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 22, 2024

They're not really being taught anything, they're being brainwashed.

Thank you, @realjonlovitz. 5,000 students need an intervention at @Columbia now. It’s unacceptable.



This is the last 6 days straight on and surrounding Columbia’s campus. Imagine being a Jewish student on campus, particularly with Passover tonight and final exams in a week. What… pic.twitter.com/zeaeAa6en2 — Artane (@Artane_33) April 22, 2024

See what we mean?

They’re being taught to hate Jews. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) April 23, 2024

It certainly looks that way.

Universities are churning out little Marxist monsters. — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) April 23, 2024

All they're doing is hurting themselves. If you were an employer, you'd think twice if you saw a candidate who graduated from these Ivy Leagues recently. Would you want to hire someone who might be this unhinged? What happens if you tell the no? Protest? Strike? Violence?

Good point, Jon. Here's the problem - you are assuming the protesters possess common sense. That's a huge leap of faith. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 23, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

