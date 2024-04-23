Bill Maher Calls Out Creeps Exploiting Children in Spicy Monologue
NYU Prof Laughed Off X for Claiming He's Not Sure How He Can...
'Ivy League Has LOST Its Mind': Mike Rowe Calls Out Elite, Ivy League...
Social Media Expert Plays the REPUBLICANS POUNCE Card Over Pro-Hamas Columbia Protesters a...
'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classifi...
Cori Bush Using Her Cred As a Ferguson Protester to Defend Pro-Hamas College...
Media Stunned by Trump's Soaring Poll Numbers
WTF Is THIS?! Dem Rep Shares Video of Himself Handing List of Reps...
REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia /Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She...
Yeah... RIGHT! Ilhan Omar Wishes Jewish Communities a Happy Passover and Pisses EVERYONE...
WAT?! Bree Newsome Claims the Middle East Is Better to Women and Gays...
Kamala Harris Community Noted So BRUTALLY Even Elon Musk Can't Help but LAUGH...
Carol Roth Shares TERRIFYING Guess About Who Democrats Might Swap Biden Out for...
The Lost Jedi: People React to Mark Hamill's Claim That Joe Biden Is...

'WTH are You Being TAUGHT?!' Jon Lovitz Pulls ZERO Punches Calling Columbia Student Protesters OUT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on April 23, 2024
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

Jon Lovitz had a thing or two to say to Columbia students, calling them out for protesting in favor of Hamas and against Israel. Lovitz has been very vocal since this all began way back in October, so we're not surprised to see him pulling zero punches and calling these monsters out.

Advertisement

Take a look:

From the rest of his post:

You're supposed to be smart.  

You're blaming your 18-year-old classmates from the US for the actions of the government of Israel?

What the hell are you being taught? Think logically and quit being sheep & being used by your professors.

Think logically and quit being sheep and being used by your professors.

Nailed it.

Honestly, that's just good advice in general for any young person in college. 

They're not really being taught anything, they're being brainwashed.

See what we mean?

Recommended

'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

It certainly looks that way.

All they're doing is hurting themselves. If you were an employer, you'd think twice if you saw a candidate who graduated from these Ivy Leagues recently. Would you want to hire someone who might be this unhinged? What happens if you tell the no? Protest? Strike? Violence?

Ain't that the truth?

======================================================================

Related:

NYU Prof Laughed Off X for Claiming He's Not Sure How He Can Teach After Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested

'Ivy League Has LOST Its Mind': Mike Rowe Calls Out Elite, Ivy League Schools As Only HE Can and BOOM

'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case

REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia/Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She Just Can't DEEEAL

Kamala Harris Community Noted So BRUTALLY Even Elon Musk Can't Help but LAUGH His Arse Off (Screenshot)

====================================================================== 

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JEWS JON LOVITZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case
Sam J.
'Ivy League Has LOST Its Mind': Mike Rowe Calls Out Elite, Ivy League Schools As Only HE Can and BOOM
Sam J.
NYU Prof Laughed Off X for Claiming He's Not Sure How He Can Teach After Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested
Sam J.
REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia /Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Kamala Harris Community Noted So BRUTALLY Even Elon Musk Can't Help but LAUGH His Arse Off (Screenshot)
Sam J.
WAT?! Bree Newsome Claims the Middle East Is Better to Women and Gays Than FL and TX and HELLOOO Backfire
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case Sam J.
Advertisement