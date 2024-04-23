Kamala Harris Community Noted So BRUTALLY Even Elon Musk Can't Help but LAUGH His Arse Off (Screenshot)

Community Notes nuked Kamala Harris.

Ya' love to see it.

Community Notes for the win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Kdot46Uv2W — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2024

Truly a thing of beauty. Heck, even Elon Musk laughed.

Advertisement

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2024

Winning!

Unless, of course, you're Kamala Harris.

Mosaic of Kamala Harris made out of all the Black men she locked up and kept in prison past their release date for cheap prison labor.



Kamala oversaw 1,900 convictions for marijuana offenses. pic.twitter.com/CZXvYien7A — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 21, 2024

Remember that time she said👇🤣 pic.twitter.com/IulMrI1ISZ — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) April 21, 2024

Almost as good as the speech where she spoke about the importance of spanning time that's spanning.

We're not even making that up.

And I am here for it🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mzm7xNRaNN — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) April 22, 2024

Congratulations to Kamala for graduating college. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2uESYYOq8E — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) April 21, 2024

Atta girl!

That one goes in the Hall of Fame! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 21, 2024

It is pretty legendary.

Wow, this is so beautiful. It almost makes up for the ugliness that she has shown over the decades with her hypocrisy and literally svcking her way to the top. Sorry, but sometimes we have to be honest. Everybody knows what she did with Willie and the others. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) April 21, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wasn't Kamala's previous favorite past time putting away black men for decades for nonviolent crimes? — Lisa Liberty 🦔✡️🕊️ (@lisa617) April 22, 2024

Like marijuana possession?

Yes.

She's being a bit informal by choosing the word "weed" Should she not be more professional and call it what it is? Cannabis or Marijuana.... that's better. Straighten up Kamala! — Cindys (@cindyswaney) April 21, 2024

She's trying to prove she's just like the rest of us.

Man.

She's hip and knows the lingo and stuff.

I was really hoping this one would get posted 🤣🤣🤣 — Sandi White (@sandi_whit) April 21, 2024

Good times.

======================================================================

Related:

Carol Roth Shares TERRIFYING Guess About Who Democrats Might Swap Biden Out for and LOL-OMG-NOOO

Oh, Honey, NO: Ilhan Omar Tries Defending Pro-Hamas Protesters (HER DAUGHTER) and Only Makes Things WORSE

AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel Goes SOOOO Wrong

Adam Schiff's Attempt at Damage Control for Dems Openly SUPPORTING Antisemitic Protests is ALL FAIL

Homeless! HUNGRY! Daily Beast Pretends Ilhan Omar's Privileged Daughter is REAL Victim After Suspension

======================================================================