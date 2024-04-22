Homeless! HUNGRY! Daily Beast Pretends Ilhan Omar's Privileged Daughter is REAL Victim After Suspension

Media/Dems Now Having Hollywood Actors Explain to Voters That Biden's 'Sharp As a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on April 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Awww, would you look at that? The rich, privileged daughter of Ilhan Omar is having a hard time because she was suspended for tormenting Jews on her Collumbia college campus. Gosh, that poor girl, she's really and truly the victim in all of this.

At least according to The Daily Beast.

Homeless AND hungry?! How will she survive?!

From The Daily Beast:

When Isra Hirsi joined several of her Barnard College and Columbia University peers in the pro-Palestinian campus protest known as the Gaza encampment, she had no idea she would end up suspended, homeless, and left without food within a matter of days.

In an interview with Teen Vogue’s Lex McMenamin, the Barnard junior—who is the daughter of outspoken Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN)—recounted the violence with which the college reacted to student activism, detailing the arrest and subsequent sanctions she faced. Hirsi and two of her Barnard College classmates were the first of over 100 students to be suspended following the protest, which Columbia President Minouche Shafik authorized the NYPD to shut down.

Early Thursday morning, just over 24 hours into the encampment, Hirsi and the hundred-plus other protesters were crammed into a corrections bus and sent downtown to 1 Police Plaza, a process that took up the entire day.

Crammed into a bus?

Took up a whole day?!

THE HORRORS!

Don't they know who she is?!

She's starving and homeless, don't ya' know?

Yup.

After she was suspended for being an antisemitic little MONSTER ... and The Daily Beast wants you to feel sorry for her.

What a rag, on both accounts.

Same.

