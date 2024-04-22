Homeless! HUNGRY! Daily Beast Pretends Ilhan Omar's Privileged Daughter is REAL Victim After Suspension

Awww, would you look at that? The rich, privileged daughter of Ilhan Omar is having a hard time because she was suspended for tormenting Jews on her Collumbia college campus. Gosh, that poor girl, she's really and truly the victim in all of this.

At least according to The Daily Beast.

When Isra Hirsi, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, joined several of her classmates in a pro-Palestinian campus protest known as the Gaza encampment, she had no idea she would end up suspended, homeless, and left without food within a matter of days.https://t.co/CDau0G7FHM — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 21, 2024

Homeless AND hungry?! How will she survive?!

From The Daily Beast:

When Isra Hirsi joined several of her Barnard College and Columbia University peers in the pro-Palestinian campus protest known as the Gaza encampment, she had no idea she would end up suspended, homeless, and left without food within a matter of days. In an interview with Teen Vogue’s Lex McMenamin, the Barnard junior—who is the daughter of outspoken Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN)—recounted the violence with which the college reacted to student activism, detailing the arrest and subsequent sanctions she faced. Hirsi and two of her Barnard College classmates were the first of over 100 students to be suspended following the protest, which Columbia President Minouche Shafik authorized the NYPD to shut down. Early Thursday morning, just over 24 hours into the encampment, Hirsi and the hundred-plus other protesters were crammed into a corrections bus and sent downtown to 1 Police Plaza, a process that took up the entire day.

Crammed into a bus?

Took up a whole day?!

THE HORRORS!

Don't they know who she is?!

They want you to believe the daughter of a congressional member attending a $90,000-a-year school couldn't afford to grab some McDonald's. https://t.co/f7rws7mjrT — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 22, 2024

She's starving and homeless, don't ya' know?

😂😂😂



Alternate reality where you make the entitled rich kid ignoring rules and countless warnings because they don’t fear any consequences into a poor victim by just making stuff up.



By homeless and without food, they mean she couldn’t access the dorm and dining hall. pic.twitter.com/zz8ALTf6I1 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 22, 2024

Yup.

After she was suspended for being an antisemitic little MONSTER ... and The Daily Beast wants you to feel sorry for her.

What a rag, on both accounts.

So, she was homeless & hungry for all of the 5 minutes it took for her to call mommy to book her an hotel room with room service? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 22, 2024

can’t believe her mom would kick her out for that — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) April 22, 2024

So delicious that I can skip desert today. 😋 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 22, 2024

Same.

