NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER

For years now, we've joked about how if everything is racist then nothing is and yet our pals on the Left keep pushing more and more insanity around racism. Granted, they are far more interested in calling women bigots for not wanting men in their bathrooms but racism is still one of their go-tos.

And that makes this lengthy thread about racist foods even funnier.

Turns out a lot of food is racist.

Racist food🧵 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Who knew?

Nooooo, not candy!

Fish. Really?

What about sweet potatoes? Sweet potatoes aren't really yams ... asking for a friend.

Hrm.

Hrm again.

Hands off our BBQ!

Soft drinks pic.twitter.com/3WJMqrEvWZ — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

It's Pepsi's fault, right?

Eggs Benedict and bottomless mimosas come with colonization. pic.twitter.com/XMPgRav6h4 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Oh well, consider this editor colonized then.

Cheese is racist. pic.twitter.com/wTur8hPTtN — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Frick.

Coffee is racist. pic.twitter.com/tUoCIbO046 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

NO DAMMIT NO.

Ketchup that isn't free is racist. pic.twitter.com/B1FdVOamF8 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

But free ketchup is ok.

Huh.

Salmon. Salmon is racist. pic.twitter.com/iMwjJBtBAM — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

We always knew salmon was sketchy.

Peaches are racist. pic.twitter.com/GVKPy2n7Bx — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

K.

Milk is racist. pic.twitter.com/HIC9MfLvCK — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

All kinds or just skim?

Cupcakes are racist. pic.twitter.com/lkTAFQ3hW9 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

We knew it!

Salads are racist. pic.twitter.com/cCzqBaJeFT — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

No big loss there.

White people's potato salad is not to be trusted. pic.twitter.com/ArYQLVUyfI — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Wait, do different races eat different kinds of potato salad?

Whatever it is white people are eating, it's a problem. pic.twitter.com/z4JSW8Ystp — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

So basically if you're a white person and you eat, you're a racist.

Huh.

Who knew?

More cheese is racist. pic.twitter.com/VmM4DhdtXD — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Gouda? Muenster?

Thankfully there's also some good news about cheese. pic.twitter.com/wGO6sSsh9l — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Yay.

Whole book on how beer is white and racist. pic.twitter.com/h66v2NrtYg — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Even beer.

Wine is racist. pic.twitter.com/JwC0dL65De — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Merlot?!

The case against bourbon. pic.twitter.com/t6xg2uVFgd — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

You monsters! You leave bourbon alone!

Ice cream's fraught, racist history. pic.twitter.com/z7HOdrx6pB — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

We knew Biden was racist but now he's doubly racist.

Racial insensitivity behind MSG criticisms. pic.twitter.com/mf5o73XCbL — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Chefs reclaiming MSG from racism. pic.twitter.com/vQY2RmIUbJ — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Take that, racists!

Potato chips are racist. pic.twitter.com/OTugzOI2de — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Dammit.

French food is 'expression of white privilege.' pic.twitter.com/qykTneOZ0z — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

It's always the french!

Bagels are probably OK. They're socialist. pic.twitter.com/PPymeOpbcj — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 20, 2024

Shew, thank goodness.

