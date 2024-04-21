Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to Tell Them Help is Coming

When legislators see themselves as some sort of superhero or even savior for Ukrainians ... we've got some serious problems in D.C. Oh, we knew we had problems before seeing Rep. Jason Crow's video where he supposedly got on a video call with Ukrainian soldiers to tell them HELP IS COMING.

This is just weirdly pathetic and desperate.

Watch:

Just got off a video call with Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines to tell them the House is moments away from passing critical Ukraine support.



Help is coming. Ammunition will be on the way. Hold strong. #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/gxj48nzyVH — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 20, 2024

Who knew soldiers on the front lines could get on their cellphones and talk to self-serving American politicians?

Crazy.

You need to be on the front lines with them!!! — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) April 21, 2024

That would be REAL help, right?

Hey Jason, when was the last time you called Border Patrol agents protecting our Southern border to let them know help is coming? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 21, 2024

Willing to bet the answer is NEVER.

I didn’t see anywhere that you said you called the US Border Patrol who are being invaded and overran, letting them know help is on the way to shut down and secure the border. 🖕🏽 — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) April 20, 2024

Imagine if our elected officials cared even half as much about our leaking southern border as they do about Ukraine.

You were elected to support the American people and our borders first. Do that and then we can all talk about helping others. How much debt do you want to accumulate before we can't cover the interest on the debt? — A Dad (@RockwellVIPER) April 20, 2024

Ukraine doesn't have to worry, our tax dollars are on the way.

dork — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) April 21, 2024

That works.

Gotta call the bosses to let them know the money’s coming. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) April 21, 2024

That's EXACTLY what he's doing here.

And he knows we know it.

He just doesn't care.

Sadly, it feels less and less like any of them do.

