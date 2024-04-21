Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to Tell Them Help is Coming

X is NOT HAPPY With Jake Tapper for his Post on Antisemitic Harassment...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on April 21, 2024
Twitchy

When legislators see themselves as some sort of superhero or even savior for Ukrainians ... we've got some serious problems in D.C. Oh, we knew we had problems before seeing Rep. Jason Crow's video where he supposedly got on a video call with Ukrainian soldiers to tell them HELP IS COMING.

This is just weirdly pathetic and desperate. 

Watch:

Who knew soldiers on the front lines could get on their cellphones and talk to self-serving American politicians?

Crazy.

That would be REAL help, right?

Willing to bet the answer is NEVER.

Imagine if our elected officials cared even half as much about our leaking southern border as they do about Ukraine.

Sam J.
Ukraine doesn't have to worry, our tax dollars are on the way. 

That works.

That's EXACTLY what he's doing here.

And he knows we know it.

He just doesn't care.

Sadly, it feels less and less like any of them do.

======================================================================

