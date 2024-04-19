SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at Her Expense) With the Cover

Nancy Pelosi has a book coming out on August 6 about her time as Speaker of the House.

More specifically, her time as the FIRST WOMAN Speaker of the House.

Because THAT'S what the country and world need, a book by Peloser. We wonder if she'll talk about how she broke the COVID rules and had her hair done while the rest of us were locked out of our jobs and schools. Ooh ooh, or maybe she'll go over the plans she made for January 6th.

Ahem.

Twitter did what Twitter does with posts like this and we thank them for our job security.

Now THERE's a more accurate cover for her book.

But wait, there's so much more.

We see what he did there.

Did she tell us her eyebrow secret? pic.twitter.com/Bn6afzm1Y4 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 18, 2024

Yikes. We hope not.

Ummm.

She is quite the lady

I hope some of these cool lines are in there 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Bco5NnrFrD — Dbo (@DboRobby) April 18, 2024

Quote a lady indeed.

Does it come with a free vodka subscription? Honestly she’d make more money with her own vodka brand than a book — LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) April 18, 2024

Fair request.

Heh.

Can't wait to not read that! 👍 — Adam L Productions (@AdamLProduction) April 18, 2024

Same!

