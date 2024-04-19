SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at Her Expense) With the Cover

Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Nancy Pelosi has a book coming out on August 6 about her time as Speaker of the House.

More specifically, her time as the FIRST WOMAN Speaker of the House.

Because THAT'S what the country and world need, a book by Peloser. We wonder if she'll talk about how she broke the COVID rules and had her hair done while the rest of us were locked out of our jobs and schools. Ooh ooh, or maybe she'll go over the plans she made for January 6th.

Advertisement

Ahem.

Twitter did what Twitter does with posts like this and we thank them for our job security.

Now THERE's a more accurate cover for her book.

But wait, there's so much more.

We see what he did there.

Yikes. We hope not.

Ummm.

Quote a lady indeed.

Fair request.

Heh.

Same!

