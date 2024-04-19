SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at Her Expense) With the Cover

Nancy Pelosi has a book coming out on August 6 about her time as Speaker of the House.
More specifically, her time as the FIRST WOMAN Speaker of the House.
Because THAT'S what the country and world need, a book by Peloser. We wonder if she'll talk about how she broke the COVID rules and had her hair done while the rest of us were locked out of our jobs and schools. Ooh ooh, or maybe she'll go over the plans she made for January 6th.
Ahem.
Out on Aug. 6. pic.twitter.com/IVIyLYFzb0— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 18, 2024
Twitter did what Twitter does with posts like this and we thank them for our job security.
Meanwhile in San Francisco... https://t.co/deYyg6qFnh pic.twitter.com/IY7x87MxtE— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 19, 2024
Now THERE's a more accurate cover for her book.
But wait, there's so much more.
I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/UIE7UQCMjR— The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) April 18, 2024
We see what he did there.
Did she tell us her eyebrow secret? pic.twitter.com/Bn6afzm1Y4— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 18, 2024
Yikes. We hope not.
April 18, 2024
Ummm.
Made of few changes pic.twitter.com/JI9ZHh8VKe— Mixi-Mexi (@Mixi_Mexi) April 18, 2024
She is quite the lady— Dbo (@DboRobby) April 18, 2024
I hope some of these cool lines are in there 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Bco5NnrFrD
Quote a lady indeed.
Does it come with a free vodka subscription? Honestly she’d make more money with her own vodka brand than a book— LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) April 18, 2024
Fair request.
April 18, 2024
April 18, 2024
Heh.
Can't wait to not read that! 👍— Adam L Productions (@AdamLProduction) April 18, 2024
Same!
======================================================================
======================================================================
