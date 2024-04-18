Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri Berliner for Resigning

Oh, look. Another white, privileged, progressive woman from NPR being snotty to the editor who was honest about why NPR is losing America's trust. Almost as if this is truly their brand. Ugh, and her use of the word 'grace', makes this editor throw up in her mouth a little. While the Left was using lockdowns to destroy education for our kids, parents were told time and time again to show some grace.

Blah.

Some things never change.

Mary Louise Kelly could have said nothing but apparently, she had to get a dig in on Berliner:

NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner resigned this morning.



Among the many things that could be said, I will say this: thank you to my colleagues here in the newsroom today for your grace, collegiality and hard work during a challenging period.



And for showing up today,… https://t.co/xMsPqqCJYk — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) April 17, 2024

Her petty, vapid post continues:

And for showing up today, as always, to produce some damn fine journalism.

And they wonder why so many of us want to defund them.

Maybe she doesn't understand what journalism is supposed to look like.

So you have any idea how damaged your brand is now? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 18, 2024

She's likely hoping nobody else notices how damaged it is.

Too bad, we see it.

We've known.

Congrats on showing everyone what a petty, vapid person you are. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) April 17, 2024

Uri is 100 % correct. NPR is a leftist outfit that won’t admit it because it wants to deceive people to think it’s just straight news. — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) April 17, 2024

Even those who do not agree with him politically can recognize that it took enormous bravery for him to be honest in the midst of such venom and dishonesty.



You should feel shame. But that would require a mirror, and that you have an ability to see yourself in it. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) April 17, 2024

Evil man had to go, ya' know.

Enjoy the groupthink! — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) April 17, 2024

Meanwhile, the rest of us will be looking elsewhere.

I am feeling extreme second hand embarrassment on your behalf. It is difficult to imagine a more obtuse post. You and your ilk have marinated in your own effluvia so long, you’ve convinced yourselves it smells good. — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) April 18, 2024

Oof.

Your entire organization is damaged beyond repair. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) April 18, 2024

Such ludicrous nonsense — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) April 17, 2024

Indeed.

And fin.

