NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT Being Good Enough (Watch)

Man on man, we are seeing some entitled illegal aliens entering this country ... almost as if our government has made them feel welcome even though they openly and willingly break the law to come here. Why ever would the Biden administration do such a thing?

Advertisement

We're being facetious and know damn well why they'd do it.

And why they continue doing it.

Seems New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino is fed up with the ungrateful illegals who complain about their free stuff not being good enough.

No, really.

Watch:

NY City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino torches illegals who came to complain about the city's accommodations:



"MORE MORE MORE. How much more are we supposed to do for you?"



"I have to ask you all: What motivated you to come here thinking the streets are paved in gold?? They are… pic.twitter.com/JSEctNa2Ud — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 18, 2024

We cheered this but at the same time, we know she likely voted for the people making this happen so this could also be her karma.

But we hope not.

What motivated them?



NYC providing free hotel rooms, food, clothing, debit cards and more.



Biden allowed illegals in and gave them a free ride.



Of course they’d then try to get more.



It’s the fault of our government for rewarding the bad behavior of illegals.



Deport them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 18, 2024

Hard to turn a bunch of freebies like that down.

Those votes aren't going to buy themselves ya' know.

And Democrats know it.

Send them back 👍 pic.twitter.com/3RACCDOXuK — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 18, 2024

Seems pretty simple. Don't like it? GTFO.

WATCH: Illegal immigrants are protesting in NYC after being removed from the luxurious hotels. They’re heading to city hall to demand accommodations.



Who is coordinating this? pic.twitter.com/ErfakdilSY — Shubhangi Pandit (@Babymishra_) April 18, 2024

Crazy. Chaos. Unrest.

Almost as if it's done by design.

Anything for a free lunch. This is @JoeBiden fault. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) April 18, 2024

Biden's America.

======================================================================

Related:

NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week WORSE (Watch)

Chuck Schumer Whining About Impeachment Inspires HUMILIATING Stroll Down His Twitter/Memory Lane and WOW

WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans

Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crenshaw Can't DEEEAL

Ya' LOVE to See It! NPR CEO Now Losing Support From the LEFT and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Screenshots)

======================================================================