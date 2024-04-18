NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT Being Good Enough (Watch)

Climate Cultists Shut Down Gala Honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and It Does NOT...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on April 18, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Man on man, we are seeing some entitled illegal aliens entering this country ... almost as if our government has made them feel welcome even though they openly and willingly break the law to come here. Why ever would the Biden administration do such a thing?

Advertisement

We're being facetious and know damn well why they'd do it.

And why they continue doing it.

Seems New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino is fed up with the ungrateful illegals who complain about their free stuff not being good enough.

No, really.

Watch:

We cheered this but at the same time, we know she likely voted for the people making this happen so this could also be her karma. 

But we hope not.

Hard to turn a bunch of freebies like that down.

Those votes aren't going to buy themselves ya' know.

And Democrats know it.

Seems pretty simple. Don't like it? GTFO.

Crazy. Chaos. Unrest.

Almost as if it's done by design.

Biden's America.

Tags: ILLEGALS NEW YORK CITY

