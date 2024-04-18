Bill Maher's Audience Goes Silent When He Reveals Vile (but Honest) Abortion Position
NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week WORSE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on April 18, 2024
Twitchy

This editor is of the mind that we should shut down all middle-aged, white, liberal, progressive, entitled, wealthy white women for at least two weeks or until we can figure out what's going on. The government can do that, right? Hey, they've done it before for a virus that wasn't nearly as dangerous to this country as broads like NPR CEO Katherine Maher are.

Advertisement

We've spent a lot of time going over her tweets and of course, Christopher Rufo has been RELENTLESS in his dismantling of the little woke CEO who could, but this video is ... insane. The fact she can spew such racism and sexism openly and get a high-paying, influential gig like CEO at NPR?

Our country is in trouble.

Watch.

This:

She is just awful.

Rufo is a giver:

White men are almost as bad as orange men.

Heh.

She talks a lot without really saying much of anything.

Progressive privileged wealthy white women often do.

Midwit.

That fits.

Dammit, this is why we can't have nice things!

CEO NPR RACIST SEXIST VIDEO WOKE

