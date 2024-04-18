NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week WORSE (Watch)

This editor is of the mind that we should shut down all middle-aged, white, liberal, progressive, entitled, wealthy white women for at least two weeks or until we can figure out what's going on. The government can do that, right? Hey, they've done it before for a virus that wasn't nearly as dangerous to this country as broads like NPR CEO Katherine Maher are.

We've spent a lot of time going over her tweets and of course, Christopher Rufo has been RELENTLESS in his dismantling of the little woke CEO who could, but this video is ... insane. The fact she can spew such racism and sexism openly and get a high-paying, influential gig like CEO at NPR?

Our country is in trouble.

Watch.

This:

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Maher says that she abandoned a "free and open" internet as the mission of Wikipedia, because those principles recapitulated a "white male Westernized construct" and "did not end up living into the intentionality of what openness can be." pic.twitter.com/Ved9mgGvJH — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 18, 2024

She is just awful.

Can you translate her speak for us normie folks? — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 18, 2024

Rufo is a giver:

White men succeed in a "free and open" system, so she wants to change that system because white men are bad. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 18, 2024

White men are almost as bad as orange men.

Heh.

What does that even mean 😂 — brit (@pashedmotatos) April 18, 2024

That’s quite the word salad. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 18, 2024

She talks a lot without really saying much of anything.

Progressive privileged wealthy white women often do.

She keeps saying “intentionality” when she means “intention.” She’s a midwit who is skilled at regurgitating jargon. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 18, 2024

Midwit.

That fits.

These exact types head all of the major art institutions and galleries. It becomes clear quickly why culture has remained on a downward slope. Only once these parasitic entities have been shaken off can we truly move forward. — Fen de Villiers (@FendeVilliers) April 18, 2024

Dammit, this is why we can't have nice things!

