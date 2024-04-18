Chuck Schumer Whining About Impeachment Inspires HUMILIATING Stroll Down His Twitter/Memory Lane and WOW

Does Chuck Schumer know he's Chuck Schumer?
At this point, we're honestly starting to wonder. He does realize they literally impeached Trump twice to play politics, yes? Impeaching him was about revenge for beating Hillary, and we all know it. It was also about keeping him from running again because they're giant authoritarians who can't stand being out of power.
We could see that happening in real time.
Heck, we're still seeing it with all of these ridiculous charges and court cases.
That Chuck posted this without even being a tiny bit embarrassed says so much.
Impeachment should NEVER be used to settle policy disagreements.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2024
Gosh, seems he changed his mind. What could have changed?
If the GOP spent a FRACTION of the effort they spent on this meritless impeachment towards working with Democrats on border reform, we might have passed the bipartisan border bill.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2024
But Trump told his GOP allies in Congress to kill it.
Trump even said: “Please, blame it on me.”
TFG.
Let's take a stroll through Chuckles' timeline and memory lane, shall we?
Senator Mitch McConnell has not offered one argument as to why the witnesses I suggested should not give testimony.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 17, 2019
Impeachment trials have witnesses.
Why does Senator McConnell oppose having a trial that hears from relevant witnesses?
What is he afraid of? pic.twitter.com/WNNAPENcLm
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
What is Chuck afraid of?
I know Senator McConnell must be upset that he can't exert total control over this process.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 9, 2020
Because he has been unable to just bring the articles of impeachment up & dismiss them, the focus of the country has been on witnesses & documents.
That’s exactly where it should be. pic.twitter.com/xwmzoZuxx7
Recommended
Wow.
Each individual Senator will have the power and responsibility to help shape what an impeachment trial looks like.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 18, 2019
Do Republican Senators want a fair, honest trial that examines all the facts?
Or do they want to participate in a cover-up? pic.twitter.com/7vdcgQDRZw
He has to know these are out there.
He just doesn't care.
The bottom line is this:— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2020
The very first thing the American people saw when they tuned in to the impeachment trial of President Trump was Republican Senators voting against having a fair trial with relevant witnesses and documents. pic.twitter.com/uXY8hLN41Q
Hooboy.
Today on the Senate floor, Sen. McConnell complained about the impeachment process and made partisan accusations.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 19, 2019
But in his 30-minute speech in Pres. Trump's "defense," he didn't defend the president on the merits.
A damning reflection on the state of Pres. Trump's defense. pic.twitter.com/W4nzs733kx
Awww yes, so very damning.
LTC Vindman is a Purple Heart recipient who has spent his life in service to our country.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2019
The Republican attacks on the witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry are painful and wrong. pic.twitter.com/JjdgmtMnYC
An oldie but a goodie.
After reading his resolution, it’s clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses & documents and intent on rushing the trial through— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2020
On something as important as impeachment—Sen. McConnell’s resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace pic.twitter.com/hyDVTYqdC5
Yeah, he sucks.
We know you know that but seeing it this way? Yeah, he REALLY sucks.
======================================================================
======================================================================
