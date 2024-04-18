Chuck Schumer Whining About Impeachment Inspires HUMILIATING Stroll Down His Twitter/Memory Lane and WOW

NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Does Chuck Schumer know he's Chuck Schumer?

At this point, we're honestly starting to wonder. He does realize they literally impeached Trump twice to play politics, yes? Impeaching him was about revenge for beating Hillary, and we all know it. It was also about keeping him from running again because they're giant authoritarians who can't stand being out of power.

We could see that happening in real time.

Heck, we're still seeing it with all of these ridiculous charges and court cases.

That Chuck posted this without even being a tiny bit embarrassed says so much.

Gosh, seems he changed his mind. What could have changed?

TFG.

Let's take a stroll through Chuckles' timeline and memory lane, shall we?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What is Chuck afraid of?

Wow.

He has to know these are out there.

He just doesn't care.

Hooboy.

Awww yes, so very damning.

An oldie but a goodie.

Yeah, he sucks.

We know you know that but seeing it this way? Yeah, he REALLY sucks.

