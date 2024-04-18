Chuck Schumer Whining About Impeachment Inspires HUMILIATING Stroll Down His Twitter/Memory Lane and WOW

Does Chuck Schumer know he's Chuck Schumer?

At this point, we're honestly starting to wonder. He does realize they literally impeached Trump twice to play politics, yes? Impeaching him was about revenge for beating Hillary, and we all know it. It was also about keeping him from running again because they're giant authoritarians who can't stand being out of power.

We could see that happening in real time.

Heck, we're still seeing it with all of these ridiculous charges and court cases.

That Chuck posted this without even being a tiny bit embarrassed says so much.

Impeachment should NEVER be used to settle policy disagreements. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2024

Gosh, seems he changed his mind. What could have changed?

If the GOP spent a FRACTION of the effort they spent on this meritless impeachment towards working with Democrats on border reform, we might have passed the bipartisan border bill.



But Trump told his GOP allies in Congress to kill it.



Trump even said: “Please, blame it on me.” — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2024

TFG.

Let's take a stroll through Chuckles' timeline and memory lane, shall we?

Senator Mitch McConnell has not offered one argument as to why the witnesses I suggested should not give testimony.



Impeachment trials have witnesses.



Why does Senator McConnell oppose having a trial that hears from relevant witnesses?



What is he afraid of? pic.twitter.com/WNNAPENcLm — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 17, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What is Chuck afraid of?

I know Senator McConnell must be upset that he can't exert total control over this process.



Because he has been unable to just bring the articles of impeachment up & dismiss them, the focus of the country has been on witnesses & documents.



That’s exactly where it should be. pic.twitter.com/xwmzoZuxx7 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 9, 2020

Wow.

Each individual Senator will have the power and responsibility to help shape what an impeachment trial looks like.



Do Republican Senators want a fair, honest trial that examines all the facts?



Or do they want to participate in a cover-up? pic.twitter.com/7vdcgQDRZw — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 18, 2019

He has to know these are out there.

He just doesn't care.

The bottom line is this:



The very first thing the American people saw when they tuned in to the impeachment trial of President Trump was Republican Senators voting against having a fair trial with relevant witnesses and documents. pic.twitter.com/uXY8hLN41Q — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2020

Hooboy.

Today on the Senate floor, Sen. McConnell complained about the impeachment process and made partisan accusations.



But in his 30-minute speech in Pres. Trump's "defense," he didn't defend the president on the merits.



A damning reflection on the state of Pres. Trump's defense. pic.twitter.com/W4nzs733kx — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 19, 2019

Awww yes, so very damning.

LTC Vindman is a Purple Heart recipient who has spent his life in service to our country.



The Republican attacks on the witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry are painful and wrong. pic.twitter.com/JjdgmtMnYC — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2019

An oldie but a goodie.

After reading his resolution, it’s clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses & documents and intent on rushing the trial through



On something as important as impeachment—Sen. McConnell’s resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace pic.twitter.com/hyDVTYqdC5 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2020

Yeah, he sucks.

We know you know that but seeing it this way? Yeah, he REALLY sucks.

