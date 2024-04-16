Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump NOW (Watch)

He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on April 16, 2024

Rachel Maddow is so close to figuring everything out.

Quite by accident, mind you, but still. We all know she wouldn't have a problem with Biden's DOJ targeting his political opponent, especially if that opponent is Donald Trump. 

Gosh, Rachel, think hard. Why do you think they are taking Trump to trial NOW even though what they're talking about was before 2016? What could Democrats possible have to gain? Ahem.

Watch this, you'll see what we mean.

As Eric Abbenante says, 'Duh.'

See? SO CLOSE!

Something like that.

Right?!

BUH-BUH-BUH BINGO.

