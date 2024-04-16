Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump NOW (Watch)

Rachel Maddow is so close to figuring everything out.
Quite by accident, mind you, but still. We all know she wouldn't have a problem with Biden's DOJ targeting his political opponent, especially if that opponent is Donald Trump.
Gosh, Rachel, think hard. Why do you think they are taking Trump to trial NOW even though what they're talking about was before 2016? What could Democrats possible have to gain? Ahem.
Watch this, you'll see what we mean.
Rachel Maddow: "If this trial is about something that happened in the lead up to the 2016 election, nearly 8 years ago, why is it coming to trial now?"— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 16, 2024
Because the left is blatantly weaponizing the justice system to take out their top political opponent. Duh. pic.twitter.com/BbOS1EES1U
As Eric Abbenante says, 'Duh.'
See? SO CLOSE!
…because the left figured out how to turn what may have been an error in accounting, a misdemeanor at worst, into 32 felonies for political persecution.— Gary Tapperson (@tap_gary) April 16, 2024
Something like that.
She’s so close to figuring it out— Bidesian Fauxconomics (@thefarcentrist) April 16, 2024
Right?!
Because Democrat Alvin Bragg was desperate for anything, so he ignored the statute of limitations and went after this one. https://t.co/b6eP0iAQ2H— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 16, 2024
BUH-BUH-BUH BINGO.
It’s so obvious Rachael!!! 🤨🙄🫤 https://t.co/nOVrvYhOI7— Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) April 16, 2024
Recommended
Saying the quiet part out loud. Political targeting. https://t.co/k3jXiLSpkQ— 🇺🇸 ULTRA Woman Identifier 🇺🇸 (@realchriswire) April 16, 2024
And the answer is? Come on Rachel finish your thought— Jim Tesorero (@JimTesorero) April 16, 2024
You can do it!
======================================================================
