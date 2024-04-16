Hakeem Jeffries' Tone-Deaf Dig at Trump About How NO ONE is Above the Law Does NOT Go As He Planned

He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This is America.

And unfortunately in America, annoying, useless, self-serving, self-important, lying, smug lawn flamingoes like Hakeem Jeffries get elected. Don't look at us, we didn't vote for him. Side note, if only we had a nickel for every idiot Democrat and Lefty who has said this overused talking point we'd have a buttload of nickels.

Case in point, look at this:

Except, you know, Democrats.

HOW ORIGINAL, HAKEEM. Imagine if he were honest, though, and said no Republican is above the law because it's clear Democrats can get away with whatever and face no consequences while we have judges in our legal system openly targeting a former president because orange man bad or whatever.

Hard to believe but it's true.

This is BIDEN'S America.

Those look like mugshots.

If only.

HA HA HA HA HA

Yup, that's Hakeem.

Seeing a theme here.

Hell, they found a little bag of cocaine in the White House and somehow nobody could figure out who it belonged to EVEN THOUGH there was a known crackhead on the premises. 

And curtain.

======================================================================

======================================================================

