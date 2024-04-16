Hakeem Jeffries' Tone-Deaf Dig at Trump About How NO ONE is Above the Law Does NOT Go As He Planned

This is America.

And unfortunately in America, annoying, useless, self-serving, self-important, lying, smug lawn flamingoes like Hakeem Jeffries get elected. Don't look at us, we didn't vote for him. Side note, if only we had a nickel for every idiot Democrat and Lefty who has said this overused talking point we'd have a buttload of nickels.

Case in point, look at this:

This is America.



No one is above the law. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 15, 2024

Except, you know, Democrats.

HOW ORIGINAL, HAKEEM. Imagine if he were honest, though, and said no Republican is above the law because it's clear Democrats can get away with whatever and face no consequences while we have judges in our legal system openly targeting a former president because orange man bad or whatever.

Hard to believe but it's true.

This is BIDEN'S America.

This is America.



No one is above the law.



Except Democrats. pic.twitter.com/4kwxHeebNd — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 15, 2024

Those look like mugshots.

If only.

Shut up, commie. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 15, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Yup, that's Hakeem.

Except the President’s son 🤷‍♂️ — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 15, 2024

Unless you’re a Biden — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 15, 2024

Seeing a theme here.

Hell, they found a little bag of cocaine in the White House and somehow nobody could figure out who it belonged to EVEN THOUGH there was a known crackhead on the premises.

And curtain.

