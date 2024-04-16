J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners from Tra...
OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas a 'Disgrace' and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on April 16, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Jeffrey Toobin should know by now that he has ZERO room to call anyone or anything else a 'disgrace'. Talk about zero self-awareness. You guys remember Toobin, yes? He's the skeeze who couldn't stop bopping his bologna during a Zoom work call.

No really.

We know, it doesn't sound like it should be real life but it is and it was.

Look it up, we're not joking.

Ugh, did he have to say 'oral argument'?

Bleh.

And Megyn Kelly with the takedown of all takedowns:

Annnd we're dead.

So dead.

All the way dead.

Like, we died, came back, then died again because this is deliciously brutal and hilarious all in one.

Megyn really should stop holding back and tell people how she really feels, she's so shy.

Direct and factual.

That works.

J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners from Trans Activists
Sam J.
We haven't seen a post from Toobin without it being restricted since he got fired for 'poaching the egg' on a Zoom call. 

Gosh, almost like he doesn't want to be reminded of who and what he really is.

HAAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

Bigly.

======================================================================

