OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas a 'Disgrace' and ROFL

Jeffrey Toobin should know by now that he has ZERO room to call anyone or anything else a 'disgrace'. Talk about zero self-awareness. You guys remember Toobin, yes? He's the skeeze who couldn't stop bopping his bologna during a Zoom work call.

No really.

We know, it doesn't sound like it should be real life but it is and it was.

Look it up, we're not joking.

In oral argument today, Justice Thomas is minimizing the severity of the 1/6 insurrection at the Capitol. Perhaps that's because his wife was part of the conspiracy. What a disgrace that he's sitting on this case. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) April 16, 2024

Ugh, did he have to say 'oral argument'?

Bleh.

And Megyn Kelly with the takedown of all takedowns:

Hi Toobin - fyi you waived your right to use the term “disgraced” about other lawyers when you took your d*ck out of your pants and jerked off in front of your collleagues https://t.co/MZwP2r1QOT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 16, 2024

Annnd we're dead.

So dead.

All the way dead.

Like, we died, came back, then died again because this is deliciously brutal and hilarious all in one.

Megyn really should stop holding back and tell people how she really feels, she's so shy.

Oh snap — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 16, 2024

Megyn with the facts on a nice Tuesday morning. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 16, 2024

Direct and factual.

That works.

Toobin restricted responses. Because of course he did. 🤔🤷‍♂️🤣🤣 — Steve (Formerly Steve E4BEA) (@SteveRetAFEA) April 16, 2024

We haven't seen a post from Toobin without it being restricted since he got fired for 'poaching the egg' on a Zoom call.

Gosh, almost like he doesn't want to be reminded of who and what he really is.

You think he would at least refrain from using the phrase "oral argument" lol. — Justin Shultz (@JustinShultz19) April 16, 2024

HAAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

Bigly.

