Sydney Watson OWNS Trans Activist/Comedian Trashing 'Cis Girls' SO Bad (S)He Tries Deleting (We Got It!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on April 15, 2024
MEME Artist Angie

Nothing wins people over to the trans movement, especially women, like saying really horrible, sexist, and gross things about 'cis girls'. You'd think a trans activist/comedian like Stacy Cay would know that but ... not so much.

If this was a joke, it fell flat.

If it was just an insult, it came off as just another reminder of how very real the patriarchy is within the trans movement.

Oh, and Cay deleted it after Dr. Sydney Watson shared the post with her followers:

Not even a little bit.

Cay also blocked Watson.

Huh.

Oh, it was.

Spend any time on Twitter at all, nothing will surprise you. Ok, that's not true, things still surprise us BUT they're usually pretty damn shocking if we're surprised. Just sayin'.

And that's why he ... she ... whatever deleted it.

Trying to save face.

Sad.

Yet here we are.

Indeed.

======================================================================

======================================================================

