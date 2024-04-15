Sydney Watson OWNS Trans Activist/Comedian Trashing 'Cis Girls' SO Bad (S)He Tries Deleting (We Got It!)

Nothing wins people over to the trans movement, especially women, like saying really horrible, sexist, and gross things about 'cis girls'. You'd think a trans activist/comedian like Stacy Cay would know that but ... not so much.

If this was a joke, it fell flat.

If it was just an insult, it came off as just another reminder of how very real the patriarchy is within the trans movement.

Oh, and Cay deleted it after Dr. Sydney Watson shared the post with her followers:

Not even a little bit.

I don't think being blocked is an achievement on this app (I block people all the time), I'm just sad I won't get to experience Stacy's wisdom going forward. 😔 pic.twitter.com/BgS00rlwBg — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) April 14, 2024

Cay also blocked Watson.

Huh.

I never thought I'd see the day when "That straight guy only likes you because you're a girl" was used as some kind of insult. — Micah Nieman (@MicahNieman) April 14, 2024

This cannot possibly be real. — 🇺🇸Jean-Luc Picard🇮🇱 (@allnewpicard) April 14, 2024

Oh, it was.

I can’t believe that sentence was actually thought up by a genuine human brain. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) April 14, 2024

Spend any time on Twitter at all, nothing will surprise you. Ok, that's not true, things still surprise us BUT they're usually pretty damn shocking if we're surprised. Just sayin'.

She thinks she is winning pic.twitter.com/6jz9pOS93l — DarkPrinceFrost (@darkprincefrost) April 15, 2024

And that's why he ... she ... whatever deleted it.

Trying to save face.

Sad.

Rather remarkable this even has to be said.

Yet here we are. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) April 15, 2024

Yet here we are.

Indeed.

