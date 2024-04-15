Adam Kinzinger Posts 'Emergency Video' Blaming Trump for Iran and LOL the Jokes Write Themselves (WATCH)

We honestly can't believe Adam Kinzinger has left this post/video up.

It's SO bad. Like worse than usual.

Maybe this is how he's making his living now? Saying massively stupid stuff on Twitter/X hoping for a lot of engagement because otherwise, the man is nothing more than a sad, angry, s**t-posting troll.

For example, look at this MESS:

Emergency video: Donald Trump did NOT deter Iran. In fact he simply surrendered to our enemies.



Quit rewriting history. pic.twitter.com/4YpXAvcaEm — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) April 14, 2024

Emergency video? What the Hell is an emergency video? And is it our imagination or does Lil Adam sound desperate and nervous? Hrm.

You sound increasingly desperate 🤥🤥 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 14, 2024

See what we mean?

Obama reinvigorated Iran’s economy during sanctions. JCPOA preserved Iran’s nuclear capability while enabling its ballistic missile program. Obama added sunset clauses which expired in 2020.



Biden gave Iran access to at least $16 BILLION & China’s oil market despite sanctions. https://t.co/3nYdyTg1WM — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 15, 2024

But you know, in Adam's lil head, it's all Trump's fault.

isn't it time for your to jump in that mythical Jet and rush to fight against the Russians in Ukraine? — BrunoNation (@TonyBrunoNation) April 15, 2024

Cope and seethe, Biden humper. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 15, 2024

Adam really should try to see if coping and seething will help him.

Hahahahahaha — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 14, 2024

Comedy GOLD.

Biden funded Iran Adam — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 14, 2024

And it turns out Biden also gave them the go-ahead to attack as long as they did it within certain parameters.

Keep in mind, they impeached Trump over a phone call nobody actually heard, but we digress.

It was so bad under trump not having any major war — American Ryno (@American_rayan) April 14, 2024

Right? How did we ever manage?

