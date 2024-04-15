Is Sue the New KAREN? Short, 'Huffy' Canadian Woman RAGES About Tall Trucks...
Who Are We Letting Teach Our Children?

Adam Kinzinger Posts 'Emergency Video' Blaming Trump for Iran and LOL the Jokes Write Themselves (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on April 15, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

We honestly can't believe Adam Kinzinger has left this post/video up.

It's SO bad. Like worse than usual.

Maybe this is how he's making his living now? Saying massively stupid stuff on Twitter/X hoping for a lot of engagement because otherwise, the man is nothing more than a sad, angry, s**t-posting troll.

For example, look at this MESS:

Emergency video? What the Hell is an emergency video? And is it our imagination or does Lil Adam sound desperate and nervous? Hrm.

See what we mean?

But you know, in Adam's lil head, it's all Trump's fault. 

Adam really should try to see if coping and seething will help him. 

Comedy GOLD.

And it turns out Biden also gave them the go-ahead to attack as long as they did it within certain parameters.

Keep in mind, they impeached Trump over a phone call nobody actually heard, but we digress.

Right? How did we ever manage?

