DUDE: Seth Abramson DRAGGED for Demanding FBI Investigate Trump for Iran Post Seth Himself Manipulated

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on April 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Oh, look! Seth Abramson is having a ridiculous meltdown and babbling incoherently about Trump and the Logan Act ...

It must be a day that ends in Y.

Suppose we should just count ourselves lucky that he hasn't created a 50-tweet thread to explain why he's right, Trump's wrong, and that anyone who thinks he's insane for writing a 50-tweet thread is a white supremacist and a Nazi.

Or something.

His post continues and continues, and continues. We're not going to subject you to the entire ridiculous thing (which would have been a thread of tweets in the good ol' days so maybe we misspoke just a bit.) Just sharing a little bit, if you want to read the entire thing it's on Twitter. 

NOTE: Under then-President Trump, America was seconds from a full-blown war with Iran in early 2020 after Trump assassinated an Iranian general, lied about what he had done and why, and then said the hundreds of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) U.S. soldiers suffered following Iran’s retaliation for the assassination were mere “headaches.” When Trump says that Iran would not attack America were he president, he is clawing open the mouths of hundreds of still-injured U.S. service-members and spitting inside them, pretending that their serious injuries never occurred on his watch or even occurred at all.

Woof. See why we didn't include the rest?

Lucky us, there's more.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Seth conveniently cut the date off for Trump's post.

Gosh, why would he do such a thing?

Brown shirts love it when people they disagree with are targeted by the government.

Yikes.

Blah blah blah blah.

Good gravy. The guy hasn't been in office for nearly four years, he's being investigated and charged and tried ... and that's still not enough for these Lefty authoritarians who think they're the good guys.

Because REASONS.

It's pretty bad.

Yup, desperate works.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol of White Oppression - WATCH
Laura W.
Laura W.
Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of Woke, Anti-Trump, Pro-Leftist Rhetoric
Sam J.
Sam J.
Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others Pay Off His Debt
Sam J.
Sam J.
Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on Trump's Tax Cuts and LOL
Sam J.
Sam J.
John Kirby Shifts Into Spin Overdrive When Confronted With Biden's Horrible Track Record
Doug P.
Doug P.

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
