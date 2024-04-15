DUDE: Seth Abramson DRAGGED for Demanding FBI Investigate Trump for Iran Post Seth Himself Manipulated

Oh, look! Seth Abramson is having a ridiculous meltdown and babbling incoherently about Trump and the Logan Act ...

It must be a day that ends in Y.

Suppose we should just count ourselves lucky that he hasn't created a 50-tweet thread to explain why he's right, Trump's wrong, and that anyone who thinks he's insane for writing a 50-tweet thread is a white supremacist and a Nazi.

Or something.

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: In Criminal Violation of Logan Act, Former President Donald Trump Attempts to Supercede Authority of U.S. President Joe Biden and Threaten Iran’s President Directly



NOTE: Under then-President Trump, America was seconds from a full-blown war with Iran in… pic.twitter.com/2JBrRRFiBy — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 14, 2024

His post continues and continues, and continues. We're not going to subject you to the entire ridiculous thing (which would have been a thread of tweets in the good ol' days so maybe we misspoke just a bit.) Just sharing a little bit, if you want to read the entire thing it's on Twitter.

NOTE: Under then-President Trump, America was seconds from a full-blown war with Iran in early 2020 after Trump assassinated an Iranian general, lied about what he had done and why, and then said the hundreds of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) U.S. soldiers suffered following Iran’s retaliation for the assassination were mere “headaches.” When Trump says that Iran would not attack America were he president, he is clawing open the mouths of hundreds of still-injured U.S. service-members and spitting inside them, pretending that their serious injuries never occurred on his watch or even occurred at all.

Woof. See why we didn't include the rest?

Lucky us, there's more.

(MORE) For those wondering, Trump posted the image at issue an hour ago on Truth Social. That he posted an *image* of a prior threat he’d made rather than writing the threat afresh is a sign of his “consciousness of guilt”; he worried he might be violating the Logan Act.



He was. pic.twitter.com/5krNVo2Vxv — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 14, 2024

Seth conveniently cut the date off for Trump's post.

Gosh, why would he do such a thing?

(MORE) And yes, there’s every reason for the FBI to investigate whether Trump’s home-state senator posted that image *exclusively* so that Trump could then repost it.



These are federal crimes that could lead America into a *hot war*.



The FBI must start investigating right now. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 14, 2024

Brown shirts love it when people they disagree with are targeted by the government.

Yikes.

(PS) As a former federal criminal investigator myself, I direct this tweet directly to @FBI: this communication was made by Trump to the leader of a hostile foreign nation that America is in current hostilities with at a time Trump is claiming to act under color of authority as… — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 14, 2024

Blah blah blah blah.

(PS2) Moreover, Donald Trump can never claim to not know what the Logan Act *is* because he *literally fired the most powerful national security official in the United States* (at the time, Michael Flynn) for violating that act. He knows what it is, he knows what it prohibits,… — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 14, 2024

Good gravy. The guy hasn't been in office for nearly four years, he's being investigated and charged and tried ... and that's still not enough for these Lefty authoritarians who think they're the good guys.

Why’d you block out the date? pic.twitter.com/fq4tYpRVXh — Brother Streetjoy (@BroStreetJoy) April 15, 2024

Because REASONS.

He wrote that in 2018. So not against the Logan act and your post is a right out lie. pic.twitter.com/Khnw7aIy8X — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) April 14, 2024

Desperation looks like resuscitating a 6.5 year old Trump tweet:https://t.co/5cHWmEe5sN — Pronoun Refusenik🍌🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) April 14, 2024

It's pretty bad.

Yup, desperate works.

