Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions

We don't even know where to begin when we see posts like this from Patrick Bet-David.

Especially the question about Netanyahu baiting the United States into war.

Dude, Iran attacked Israel.

Hamas attacked Israel.

How TF is any of that Netanyahu baiting us into a war?

Bah.

A few questions to ask in regard to Iran/Israel war:



1. Who benefits from this war financially?



2. Who’s secretly instigating this war?



3. Who does this war impact negatively the most?



4. Is Netanyahu baiting US into a war?



5. How does this impact 2024 election? — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) April 14, 2024

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Look, we get it, after what Democrats pulled in 2020 we don't blame people for being suspicious and maybe even paranoid but c'mon.

The kind of questions you would expect from a pyramid scheme guy — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) April 14, 2024

Oof.

Hey Patrick,



Did you ever donate that 250K to Laken Riley’s family or were you just using it for social media attention?



Here is a link if you need it: https://t.co/n31Ss2rGAD — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 14, 2024

Oof. Again.

Have you donated to the Riley family yet? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 14, 2024

Seeing a theme here.

This is an irresponsible post. Israel has the complete right to respond in kind. — Andrea Shaffer, Employment/Labor Law (@Andreafreedom76) April 14, 2024

This. ^

Netanyahu is "baiting" us into a war? Lmao! Massive L take. — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) April 14, 2024

Iran attacks Israel,



Is Israel trying to get US into war



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Too Stupid For Politics (@TooStupidForPol) April 14, 2024

What is the intent and/or subtext behind this post? It's giving me a bad taste in my mouth. What happened to you, PBD? I used to think you were one of the smart ones, one of the good guys. — MurphyMomof9 (@ninasmurphy) April 14, 2024

I have a question for you. Do you have a full time caretaker? — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 14, 2024

Seems a fair question.

