Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on April 14, 2024
Meme

We don't even know where to begin when we see posts like this from Patrick Bet-David.

Especially the question about Netanyahu baiting the United States into war.

Dude, Iran attacked Israel.

Hamas attacked Israel.

How TF is any of that Netanyahu baiting us into a war?

Bah.

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Look, we get it, after what Democrats pulled in 2020 we don't blame people for being suspicious and maybe even paranoid but c'mon.

Oof.

Oof. Again.

Seeing a theme here.

This. ^

Seems a fair question.

