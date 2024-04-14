You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against Israel Goes REALLY Wrong

Biden knew Iran was going to attack Israel.

He went to Delaware anyway.

Honestly, we're shocked he came back to D.C. at all, ALTHOUGH he did call a lid shortly after his return only to release this written statement that nobody believes he wrote. OH, did we fail to mention his statement contradicts what we know he said to Netanyahu after the attack?

You guys, he sucks. So much.

I condemn Iran's attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.



My full statement on Iran’s attacks against Israel: pic.twitter.com/EuPJZoGw6w — President Biden (@POTUS) April 14, 2024

He condemns Iran's attacks 'in the strongest possible terms' BUT doesn't want Israel to retaliate.

Make it make sense.

You are the worst president when it comes to foreign policy in US history. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 14, 2024

Harrison could have stopped after the word president and still have been accurate AF.

You’re not even awake — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 14, 2024

Heh.

I’m sorry this interrupted your vacation. God knows you haven’t had enough time off. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 14, 2024

We see what she did there.

You did this. You said trump would get us into ww3..it was you. Trumps been right about everything. You never should have funded Iran and left behind equipment for their use. You are a terrible president, and you committed treason by failing to protect us from foreign or domestic… pic.twitter.com/Nhebcg2T94 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 14, 2024

She brings up some valid points. The same idiots who claimed Trump would drag us into another World War and collapse the economy voted for the Idiot In Chief who could very well drag us into another World War and has already destroyed the economy.

It must be exhausting to be on the wrong side of literally every issue.

If Donald Trump was in the White House this never would have happened pic.twitter.com/HXNX8plCsF — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 14, 2024

Peace through strength.

Something Biden (and his handlers) know nothing about.

