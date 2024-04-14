Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING...
Biden's Shameful Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals He May Not ACTUALLY...
Hamas Lied, the Media Cried, and the Silence Cannot Be Denied
NPR Chief Executive Says It Was 'Profoundly Disrespectful' to Out Network's Bias
UCLA Psych Resident Wants to Normalize Setting Yourself on Fire in Protest
U.N. Chief's Response to Iran Attack on Israel is 'Beyond Parody'
Miami Herald Reports That Florida's Anti-Squatter Law Is Just a GOP Buzzword
University of Texas Sends 66 DEI Administrators Packing Under New Law
Dr. Jill Biden Says Donald Trump Is 'Dangerous' to LGTBQ People
NBC News Headline on O.J. Simpson Is Even Worse Than the AP’s
WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time?
Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months...
Department of Education Weighs in on LGBTQ 'Day of (No) Silence' With Creepy...
Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel

You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against Israel Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on April 14, 2024
Twitter

Biden knew Iran was going to attack Israel.

He went to Delaware anyway.

Honestly, we're shocked he came back to D.C. at all, ALTHOUGH he did call a lid shortly after his return only to release this written statement that nobody believes he wrote. OH, did we fail to mention his statement contradicts what we know he said to Netanyahu after the attack?

Advertisement

You guys, he sucks. So much.

He condemns Iran's attacks 'in the strongest possible terms' BUT doesn't want Israel to retaliate.

Make it make sense.

Harrison could have stopped after the word president and still have been accurate AF.

Heh.

We see what she did there.

She brings up some valid points. The same idiots who claimed Trump would drag us into another World War and collapse the economy voted for the Idiot In Chief who could very well drag us into another World War and has already destroyed the economy.

Recommended

Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING ISRAEL (BUT We Got)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It must be exhausting to be on the wrong side of literally every issue.

Peace through strength.

Something Biden (and his handlers) know nothing about.

======================================================================

Related:

Biden's WEAK Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals Just How IMPOTENT and Useless He Really Is

Glenn Greenwald TORCHES Speaker Johnson in Thread for Casting Final Vote AGAINST Warrants in FISA Renewal

Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion Law BACKFIRES

'That Didn't Work. That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)

BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING ISRAEL (BUT We Got)
Sam J.
Biden's Shameful Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals He May Not ACTUALLY Stand With Israel
Sam J.
Hamas Lied, the Media Cried, and the Silence Cannot Be Denied
ArtistAngie
NPR Chief Executive Says It Was 'Profoundly Disrespectful' to Out Network's Bias
Brett T.
U.N. Chief's Response to Iran Attack on Israel is 'Beyond Parody'
Doug P.
WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time?
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING ISRAEL (BUT We Got) Sam J.
Advertisement