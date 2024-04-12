BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF

Sounds like Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump will be promoting a bill to stop illegals from voting. Now, you'd think it would be common sense that people who are not legally in this country should not be able to vote in our elections ... and sure, plenty of Democrats claim it's JUST NOT TRUE but ...

C'mon.

Give us a break.

There are already states allowing illegals to vote in their local elections.

It’s sad that we have to propose and fight for legislation to ban illegal aliens from voting.



But that’s what happens when Democrats allow millions to illegally cross into our country to try and rig our elections. pic.twitter.com/rmF18whnLA — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 11, 2024

We can't help but think the mess at our southern border was deliberate. Fine, make fun of our tinfoil hates but Biden couldn't have done more to make sure record-breaking numbers of illegals enter this country every day if he tried.

Steve's post of course got Marc 'Russian Hoax' Elias' attention for some reason:

This is purely a stunt. It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. https://t.co/5CGuc8RM83 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 11, 2024

Awww, see. Marc said exactly what we expected him to, and people of the same Leftist persuasion are under his post agreeing with him and shaming the Right for working on such legislation. If it's not happening and there is no threat of it happening then there is no harm and no foul in making our elections extra secure with this legislation.

Why would they oppose the legislation if it only makes things safer and more secure?

Because there IS a problem, and Cortes came back with a big ol' receipt:

Democrat hacks like Marc Elias lie about the Left’s push to allow illegal aliens to vote.



Left-wing cities like DC and NYC have passed laws allowing illegals to vote in local elections.



That’s only where it starts…when they control everything again nationally, they’ll make it… https://t.co/GON7Of6hqF pic.twitter.com/kv68ELkHQi — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 11, 2024

The post continues ...

That’s only where it starts … when they control everything again nationally, they’ll make it federal. Why are Elias and others lying about their true cynical intentions? Because 90% of Americans are *against* illegal aliens voting in our elections.

Oops.

So, you know, Marc was wrong. Again. Or he just told part of the truth knowing damn well some states are already allowing it.

We're shocked.

I notice you say “federal”

Are you admitting illegals can vote in state or local elections — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) April 11, 2024

Gaslighting 101 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 11, 2024

Indeed.

It should be illegal for them to be counted in the census for apportionment AND there should be much more rigorous citizen verification across the country.



Newsflash: there isn’t. — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) April 11, 2024

The last thing Democrats want is secure elections.

Otherwise, they wouldn't fight so hard against Voter ID and of course, keeping illegals from voting in elections.

