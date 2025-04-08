Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on...
President Trump Takes a Swipe at Joe Biden While Praising 'Beautiful, Clean Coal'
We Hope They Livestream This! Lefty Redditor Demands 'Disruptions' to President Trump's 'B...
VICTORY: Gina Carano Gets 'Breath of Fresh Air' As Court Grants Discovery Motion...
'There's a New Sheriff in Town!' Linda McMahon Lays the Smack Down on...
Supreme Court Blocks Order Requiring Trump Administration to Return Federal Employees to W...
LET'S GO! Texas AG Ken Paxton Announces Investigation of USA Fencing for Expulsion...
Comedy GOLD: Anti-Trump Social Media Strategist Claims THIS Proves Protesters Weren't Paid...
'All Evidence to the Contrary': Hakeem Jeffries Hilariously Claims Democrats Believe in Me...
Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's...
Inside Washington’s Budget Battle: Brent Gardner Breaks Down the Stakes with Hugh Hewitt
Joe & Mika's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Morning
HOOBOY! Chuck Schumer Tries Talking Trash at Elon Musk In HEATED Back and...
'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and...

Elon Musk Apologizes to Bricks for Calling Peter Navarro Dumber Than a Sack of Bricks

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

There's been some infighting in the Trump administration that's been playing out on X. Elon Musk and senior trade adviser Peter Navarro are arguing about tariffs, and Navarro is claiming that Musk isn't a car manufacturer but a car assembler, using parts imported from other nations like Japan and China.

Advertisement

The infighting began last week, when, in a now-deleted post, Musk took on Navarro:

The latest split was inspired by an interview that Navarro gave to CNBC on Monday:

"… (which in the EV case are the batteries) come from Japan and come from China. The electronics come from Taiwan... 

What we want — and the difference is in our thinking and Elon's on this — is that we want the tires made in Akron. We want the transmissions made in Indianapolis. We want the engines made in Flint and Saginaw. And we want the cars manufactured here.”

That post had a Community Note appended:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

According to cars.com's ranking, the most American-made car is the Tesla Model Y.

Recommended

VICTORY: Gina Carano Gets 'Breath of Fresh Air' As Court Grants Discovery Motion In Disney Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ah yes, the famous Ron Vara, a good friend of Pierre Delecto.

Advertisement

Speaking of touring manufacturing plants, Navarro brought up BMW's factory in South Carolina. Here's a lengthy post:

… largest in the world -- and I watched it transform my state and region with more than $13 billion invested in since 1992, 11,000 jobs onsite at an 8 million square foot campus, $10+ billion in exports in 2023 alone, etc. One study put the annual economic impact of the plant at $27 billion. In a small state, these are absolutely game-changing numbers.

For all these reasons, BMW's investment has been hailed as a turning point in the state's economic history. Earlier this year, for example, Gov. Henry McMaster said this: "BMW's arrival in South Carolina over 30 years ago transformed our economy and global reputation." He's right. The investment was instrumental in helping the state transition from a textile-dependent economy for most of the 20th century to one with a vibrant advanced manufacturing industry today. 

In light of all this, how in the world does Navarro conclude that BMW's investment "doesn't work for America"? I mean, even trade restrictionists have long praised this kind of inbound foreign direct investment in U.S. auto manufacturing. Not Navarro. He's setting a new bar:  whatever benefits BMW has delivered are more than canceled out by the fact that it sources parts from a global supply chain. And this is the vision behind the new tariff agenda.

Advertisement

A reported brought up Musk's remarks at Tuesday's press briefing with Karoline Leavitt:

This feud is nowhere near over. Get your popcorn.

***

Tags: AMERICA ELON MUSK TARIFFS TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VICTORY: Gina Carano Gets 'Breath of Fresh Air' As Court Grants Discovery Motion In Disney Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
'There's a New Sheriff in Town!' Linda McMahon Lays the Smack Down on Men in Women's Spaces
Grateful Calvin
Comedy GOLD: Anti-Trump Social Media Strategist Claims THIS Proves Protesters Weren't Paid So There (Pic)
Sam J.
We Hope They Livestream This! Lefty Redditor Demands 'Disruptions' to President Trump's 'Birthday Parade'
Amy Curtis
President Trump Takes a Swipe at Joe Biden While Praising 'Beautiful, Clean Coal'
Brett T.
LET'S GO! Texas AG Ken Paxton Announces Investigation of USA Fencing for Expulsion of Female Fencer
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VICTORY: Gina Carano Gets 'Breath of Fresh Air' As Court Grants Discovery Motion In Disney Lawsuit Amy Curtis
Advertisement