Comedy GOLD: Anti-Trump Social Media Strategist Claims THIS Proves Protesters Weren't Paid So There (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 08, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, a protester who was paid to attend the Hands Off protest ($100 just to show up, with an additional $10 if she brought her own sign) spilled the tea on the event. Not that we hadn't already seen the numerous organizations organizing and paying for the entire protest. This was no magical, organic gathering of patriotic Americans fighting for their freedom.

No no. This was a bunch of paid-for boomers screeching about Trump and Elon Musk, determined to protect government fraud and waste.

That's it.

But hey, good news! This Devin Duke fella claims he found one protester who was not paid to attend ... and hey, good for him. Heh.

Check out this winner:

So either she's full of it, OR he found the one protester dumb enough to protest without getting paid for it.

Yay.

We especially like how she thinks the government cutting fraud and shrinking power is somehow fascism. He found a doozy.

Hey, now, we feel super convinced.

BAHAHAHAHA

Absolutely.

But this person has the word 'resists' in their name!

There was at least one. TRUMP IS SO OWNED!

Heh. Again.

Thanks for the laugh, pal.

Not the brightest crayon in the box, just sayin'.

