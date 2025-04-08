Comedy GOLD: Anti-Trump Social Media Strategist Claims THIS Proves Protesters Weren't Paid So There (Pic)

As Twitchy readers know, a protester who was paid to attend the Hands Off protest ($100 just to show up, with an additional $10 if she brought her own sign) spilled the tea on the event. Not that we hadn't already seen the numerous organizations organizing and paying for the entire protest. This was no magical, organic gathering of patriotic Americans fighting for their freedom.

No no. This was a bunch of paid-for boomers screeching about Trump and Elon Musk, determined to protect government fraud and waste.

That's it.

But hey, good news! This Devin Duke fella claims he found one protester who was not paid to attend ... and hey, good for him. Heh.

Check out this winner:

To MAGA who still believe the protestors were all paid for 👇 pic.twitter.com/TkZ0yUt1GX — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 8, 2025

So either she's full of it, OR he found the one protester dumb enough to protest without getting paid for it.

Yay.

We especially like how she thinks the government cutting fraud and shrinking power is somehow fascism. He found a doozy.

Oh, well that is convincing! — Jim (@jimkaldem) April 8, 2025

Hey, now, we feel super convinced.

Oh, one person spare me — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) April 8, 2025

Sounds like something a paid protester would say. — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) April 8, 2025

BAHAHAHAHA

Oh, well that post settled it 🙄 — Wino Winnie 🍷 (@Wino_Winnie) April 8, 2025

Absolutely.

Because people are going to believe a random screenshot by some guy on X 🤣 — Tyson Garani (@GrubGarani) April 8, 2025

But this person has the word 'resists' in their name!

NOBODY said that there weren't unpaid lunatics there. — Mark Zehr (@MarkZehr1) April 8, 2025

There was at least one. TRUMP IS SO OWNED!

Heh. Again.

Dude thinks this is a win. pic.twitter.com/MoniYRYvNP — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) April 8, 2025

Thanks for the laugh, pal.

I guess this one got ripped off then. 🤣🤣🤣 — MAGACatDaddy (@CatDaddyMAGA) April 8, 2025

Not the brightest crayon in the box, just sayin'.

