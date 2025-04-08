VICTORY: Gina Carano Gets 'Breath of Fresh Air' As Court Grants Discovery Motion In Disney Lawsuit

Here's an update to Gina Carano's ongoing lawsuit against Disney. Four years ago, Disney fired 'The Mandalorian' actress over social media posts, calling some of her social media posts 'abhorrent and unacceptable.'

They never bothered to discipline or fire her 'Mandalorian' co-star Pedro Pascal, who said far worse things about Trump voters and Americans (calling us Nazis is apparently not abhorrent and unacceptable).

Carano sued, and the suit has been making its way through the courts. Now a court has ruled in favor of Carano and her legal team's motion for discovery:

Discovery motion granted in @ginacarano's case against Disney! The court is forcing Disney to turn over information about how stars like Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, & others from The Mandalorian, other Disney+ Star Wars shows, and the forthcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu… pic.twitter.com/oPpwNwoVNy — Gene Schaerr (@GSchaerr) April 7, 2025

This is a narrow ruling that deals with compensation, to establish the financial losses Carano has incurred since being fired.

Disney must produce verified spreadsheets showing actor pay across multiple shows—key evidence that will help show the financial harm that Disney imposed on Gina when it unfairly and unlawfully terminated her. — Gene Schaerr (@GSchaerr) April 7, 2025

There was financial harm to Carano.

While the court’s order did not give Gina access to everything she was looking for, it made clear we can seek further evidence on actor compensation if our expert concludes such evidence is still necessary after we review what Disney produces in response to this order. — Gene Schaerr (@GSchaerr) April 7, 2025

And while the ruling is narrow, the courts aren't messing around:

The court also required Disney to move quickly, giving them only 20 days to comply with the order. The order shows the court won’t let Disney bury relevant information in this high-stakes battle by playing procedural games. — Gene Schaerr (@GSchaerr) April 7, 2025

Less than three weeks to comply.

Get to work, Disney.

This is a small breath of fresh air in this long arduous process.

I am grateful to the court for moving so quickly.



I look forward to the details of my case becoming public and clearing my name, which will allow me to continue doing what I love without such brutal… https://t.co/ek9tHFGJjM — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) April 7, 2025

The entire post reads:

I look forward to the details of my case becoming public and clearing my name, which will allow me to continue doing what I love without such brutal discrimination. I remain incredibly grateful for this opportunity to defend myself against this Goliath. Thank you @elonmusk @x

Keep fighting, Gina.

It'll be worth it in the end.

Prediction: Disney is going to offer a settlement to keep themselves from being publicly embarrassed.

Especially with the woke Snow White hitting their bottom line hard. — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) April 7, 2025

This writer hopes she doesn't settle. She wants to see all the discovery.

The moment they offer a settlement with NDA, the closer you are to knowing there’s something in a discovery request they - do not - want anyone to ever know about. I think the last thing Disney wants is a very public trial. God be with you in getting a settlement. Soon. — KeithH (@kch50014) April 7, 2025

Disney is gonna drag this out as long as they can.

And they'll still lose.

Is this a bad time to remind Disney that pissing off the judge is...not a winning strategy? — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) April 8, 2025

The last time a big corporation tried to do that was when CNN ticked off a judge in their defamation suit and it DID not go well for CNN, at all.

This is incredible! Congratulations @ginacarano !!!!



You deserve this and so much more! @Disney needs to be knocked into the rocks, between their bombing cinematic abortions they’ve been pushing out, their failing TV shows, and how they treated you and others. https://t.co/yitWf3fMrH — Joe (@absolutely63487) April 8, 2025

Remember when Disney made good products and wasn't woke? Good times.

longtime fan, hope everything works out for you, i miss your character… May the Force be with you @ginacarano https://t.co/utEyufhI3l — Ric.SanJose (@TheRealRicSJ) April 7, 2025

Amen.