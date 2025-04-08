VICTORY: Gina Carano Gets 'Breath of Fresh Air' As Court Grants Discovery Motion In Disney Lawsuit

Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 08, 2025
Here's an update to Gina Carano's ongoing lawsuit against Disney. Four years ago, Disney fired 'The Mandalorian' actress over social media posts, calling some of her social media posts 'abhorrent and unacceptable.'

They never bothered to discipline or fire her 'Mandalorian' co-star Pedro Pascal, who said far worse things about Trump voters and Americans (calling us Nazis is apparently not abhorrent and unacceptable).

Carano sued, and the suit has been making its way through the courts. Now a court has ruled in favor of Carano and her legal team's motion for discovery:

This is a narrow ruling that deals with compensation, to establish the financial losses Carano has incurred since being fired.

There was financial harm to Carano.

Elon Musk Apologizes to Bricks for Calling Peter Navarro Dumber Than a Sack of Bricks
Brett T.
And while the ruling is narrow, the courts aren't messing around:

Less than three weeks to comply.

Get to work, Disney.

The entire post reads:

I look forward to the details of my case becoming public and clearing my name, which will allow me to continue doing what I love without such brutal discrimination.

I remain incredibly grateful for this opportunity to defend myself against this Goliath.

Thank you @elonmusk @x

Keep fighting, Gina.

It'll be worth it in the end.

This writer hopes she doesn't settle. She wants to see all the discovery.

Disney is gonna drag this out as long as they can.

And they'll still lose.

The last time a big corporation tried to do that was when CNN ticked off a judge in their defamation suit and it DID not go well for CNN, at all.

Remember when Disney made good products and wasn't woke? Good times.

Amen.

