Pedro Pascal 'Literally Tried to Save' Gina Carano by Advising Her to Tweet a Hashtag

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 16, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Former "Mandalorian" star Gina Carano announced in February that she was filing suit against Disney and Lucasfilm with the backing of Elon Musk. As you probably remember, Carano was fired over "problematic" tweets, meaning they leaned conservative. The Hollywood Reporter sat down to interview Carano:

Seth Abramovitch reports:

A little over a year later, Carano’s travels to galaxies far, far away came to an end. The unraveling began as Carano, a heavy social media communicator with right-libertarian-leaning views (though she resists labeling her politics), bumped up against the corporate culture at Disney with an endless string of controversies involving tweets and Instagram posts on highly sensitive and divisive topics like COVID-19 vaccines and masking (she was against both and remains stridently anti-vax); her views on Black Lives Matter and the transgender rights movement (she says she would not bend to pressure to announce her pronouns or tweet activist hashtags); and the results of the 2020 presidential elections (amid Donald Trump’s disproven claims of election-rigging, she tweeted “make voter fraud end in 2020”).

"The final straw came with a meme she stumbled across and reposted to Instagram Stories and to Fleets (Twitter’s version of Stories) on Feb. 10, 2021," Abramovitch reports. "It featured a photo of a terrified Jewish woman being chased by a boy holding a bat during the Holocaust. 'How is this any different from hating someone for their political views?' the accompanying caption asked."

State Senator Threatens Riots After Pro-Police Bill Passes
Brett T.
Yes, THAT was the tweet that got her fired. That, and putting "boop/bop/beep" as the pronouns in her Twitter bio.

Series lead Pedro Pascal tried to "save" Carano: "'He was telling me, ‘Just put #transrights in your feed. Do it and they’ll leave you alone.’ Carano didn’t take his advice, 'because that’s not my style, to put hashtag anything,' she explained.

Tweeting #transrights wouldn't have "saved" Carano. The mob was already after her, and you never kneel to the mob.

But … she posted joke pronouns.

It absolutely would not have "saved" her to tweet out #transrights. Look what they've done to J.K. Rowling over her staunch support for women's spaces. That makes her a transphobe and has people burning her books.

***

