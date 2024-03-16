Pedro Pascal 'Literally Tried to Save' Gina Carano by Advising Her to Tweet a Hashtag

Former "Mandalorian" star Gina Carano announced in February that she was filing suit against Disney and Lucasfilm with the backing of Elon Musk. As you probably remember, Carano was fired over "problematic" tweets, meaning they leaned conservative. The Hollywood Reporter sat down to interview Carano:

Gina Carano on learning she'd been fired from #TheMandalorian: “I just laid down and cried and cried. I curled into a fetal position... I couldn’t imagine they would put out this horrendous statement about me after working with me" https://t.co/OOH1t7TgrE pic.twitter.com/lRo4NjaT8S — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 14, 2024

Seth Abramovitch reports:

A little over a year later, Carano’s travels to galaxies far, far away came to an end. The unraveling began as Carano, a heavy social media communicator with right-libertarian-leaning views (though she resists labeling her politics), bumped up against the corporate culture at Disney with an endless string of controversies involving tweets and Instagram posts on highly sensitive and divisive topics like COVID-19 vaccines and masking (she was against both and remains stridently anti-vax); her views on Black Lives Matter and the transgender rights movement (she says she would not bend to pressure to announce her pronouns or tweet activist hashtags); and the results of the 2020 presidential elections (amid Donald Trump’s disproven claims of election-rigging, she tweeted “make voter fraud end in 2020”).

"The final straw came with a meme she stumbled across and reposted to Instagram Stories and to Fleets (Twitter’s version of Stories) on Feb. 10, 2021," Abramovitch reports. "It featured a photo of a terrified Jewish woman being chased by a boy holding a bat during the Holocaust. 'How is this any different from hating someone for their political views?' the accompanying caption asked."

Yes, THAT was the tweet that got her fired. That, and putting "boop/bop/beep" as the pronouns in her Twitter bio.

Series lead Pedro Pascal tried to "save" Carano: "'He was telling me, ‘Just put #transrights in your feed. Do it and they’ll leave you alone.’ Carano didn’t take his advice, 'because that’s not my style, to put hashtag anything,' she explained.

he literally tried to save her and she was too stupid to listen 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/fB0EhSL63S pic.twitter.com/97SEQs4PX2 — aki (@kixnstyx) March 14, 2024

Genuinely funny that the mainstream liberal position is "All you have to do is humbly submit to your master. Prostrate yourself in public and you may live in peace." https://t.co/Mg9Njz9Kef — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 15, 2024

"she's a dumb bitch for not submitting to the proper authority figure"



strange, I've heard this appeal of submission in other contexts but I'm having trouble placing it... — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 15, 2024

They used to say question authority, but they never really meant it.



They only wanted us to question authority because, at the time, the authority wasn't them. — jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) March 15, 2024

All those BLM signs and rainbow flags didn't stop Antifa from burning Portland. Just an FYI. — Josh Birmingham (@JBirmingham503) March 16, 2024

Tweeting #transrights wouldn't have "saved" Carano. The mob was already after her, and you never kneel to the mob.

Not a single one of them knows what she actually said — All Commies Get the Buffet (@Se7enball) March 16, 2024

They're all Communists. Those who don't study history are repeating it right now. — Ale𝕏 (@CloudsGalore) March 16, 2024

just burn a little incense to the emperor and you can go... — UnfinishedOwl (@UnfinishedOwl) March 15, 2024

"Just signal your virtue as we need it, you don't actually have to change anything." Important subtext to putting something in your feed just to get them to leave you alone. — Dang Phi Long (@tehdang) March 15, 2024

Narrator: They wouldn't leave her alone. There would always be another agreement, something to submit to. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) March 15, 2024

That was my first thought, too. “why should I be required to even *appear* to support something?”



It doesn’t matter what her stance is. — Erik Kloeppel (@Lurchgs) March 15, 2024

But … she posted joke pronouns.

And if she did submit, they’d still destroy her career — Lost in the Ether (@AnonDogAcct) March 16, 2024

Abject submission to authority figures, stop me if you've heard this one.. — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) March 15, 2024

Prostrate yourself in public and you may live in peace (until the next issue comes up). — Phil (@gravityhammer1) March 15, 2024

All of the comments in that thread suggest that the left doesn't care about sincere belief. They admit that its sufficient to merely be performative. — Trailblazer (@Trailblaze777) March 15, 2024

I still don't know what trans rights are... — Dusty Bottoms (@dmall3) March 15, 2024

It reminds me of the religious conversions in the middle ages. Just change your religion to your conquerors, sure you'll end up as a slave but at least you won't lose your head! — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) March 15, 2024

Live a little bit by lies so they will leave you alone! — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 15, 2024

It absolutely would not have "saved" her to tweet out #transrights. Look what they've done to J.K. Rowling over her staunch support for women's spaces. That makes her a transphobe and has people burning her books.

