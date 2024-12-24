Ironic: Journalist Manipulates Data in Order to Portray Media Distrust As a Republican...
Elon Musk Responds to Anthony Scaramucci's Threat to Stay out of Politics As Only HE Can and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, Anthony Scaramucci made more of a tool of himself than usual by threatening Elon Musk to stay out of politics.

Probably not the brightest thing the little Mooch Who Couldn't could have done but well, this is the Mooch we're talking about.

Welp, sounds like the wealthiest man in the world has responded and gosh golly gee, he's not exactly scared of Mooch's threat.

His post continues:

Scaramucci: “Lay off the gas on politics a little bit because these people could hurt you [...] No need for you to get hurt. You're doing so well in your life."

Musk: "Can he do the fandango like in that Queen song?"

LMAO.

Thunder bolts and lightning very very frightening me!

It's never a good thing when your actual name has been made into a joke because you were fired from your job after only a matter of DAYS, Mooch.

Not the other way around. Far too many people in politics seem to have forgotten this very basic concept.

For the win indeed.

We're not exactly holding our breath.

Scaramouche ... like Scaradouche? So stealing that.

Not even a little bit.

And we love it.

Elon seems super scared, right?

Hope he's able to recover after being threatened by a guy called 'Mooch.'

