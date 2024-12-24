Elon Musk Responds to Anthony Scaramucci's Threat to Stay out of Politics As Only HE Can and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Anthony Scaramucci made more of a tool of himself than usual by threatening Elon Musk to stay out of politics.

Probably not the brightest thing the little Mooch Who Couldn't could have done but well, this is the Mooch we're talking about.

Welp, sounds like the wealthiest man in the world has responded and gosh golly gee, he's not exactly scared of Mooch's threat.

🚨 REPORT: Elon Musk has responded to Anthony Scaramucci issuing a bizarre warning to Musk for getting involved in politics.



Scaramucci: “Lay off the gas on politics a little bit because these people could hurt you [...] No need for you to get hurt. You're doing so well in your… pic.twitter.com/xFzgqcA3W5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2024

His post continues:

Scaramucci: “Lay off the gas on politics a little bit because these people could hurt you [...] No need for you to get hurt. You're doing so well in your life." Musk: "Can he do the fandango like in that Queen song?" LMAO.

Thunder bolts and lightning very very frightening me!

Reminder that Scaramucci is also a unit of time.



A Scaramucci (or Mooch) is 11 (sometimes 10) days and is named after the length of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci's tenure under President Trump. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 24, 2024

It's never a good thing when your actual name has been made into a joke because you were fired from your job after only a matter of DAYS, Mooch.

Someone needs to tell Scaramucci that people involved in politics work for the People and the taxpayers — Jackson Doyle for Florida 🇺🇸 (@jacksonmdoyle) December 24, 2024

Not the other way around. Far too many people in politics seem to have forgotten this very basic concept.

Scaramucci is the definition of a slimeball. Not far from an Avenatti type. — Snottyboy (@PoutingForYou) December 24, 2024

Musk stays unbothered while Scaramucci tries his hand at politics 101. Bohemian Rhapsody references for the win! — Middle Eastern Christian✝️ (@MiddleEastMan31) December 24, 2024

For the win indeed.

Sounds like a thinly veiled threat. He is sending out a call to action against Elon. He needs to be arrested and investigated. — Spudwheat (@spudwheat) December 24, 2024

We're not exactly holding our breath.

Love it!!! I'm trying to imagine little Scaramouche doing the Fandango while singing Thunderbolts & Lightening very very frightening! — Lisa Nadig (@nadig_lisa12480) December 24, 2024

Scaramouche ... like Scaradouche? So stealing that.

The meme master is not going to let up — The Questionable Gardner (@Keech74L) December 24, 2024

Not even a little bit.

And we love it.

Boy, I bet Elon is really bothered by this! — Heath Higgins (@WAYwardProject) December 24, 2024

Elon seems super scared, right?

Hope he's able to recover after being threatened by a guy called 'Mooch.'

