WHOA! Gina Carano Announces She's Suing Disney/Lucasfilm with Backing of Elon Musk/Twitter

You may recall that in August of last year, Elon Musk made a big splash with this tweet:

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.



No limit.



Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Advertisement

At the time it seemed like an encouraging gesture, but there were some who questioned whether this was simply a PR move by Musk that he would let slip down the memory hole and was something on which he never intended to follow through... but any nay sayers seem to have been proven wrong today as Gina Carano, who was famously fired from the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' over posts on her Twitter account, has announced that with the backing of Musk she's filing a lawsuit against Lucasfilm and its parent company Disney:

Today is an important day for me--I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney



After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina… — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 6, 2024

It's a loooong post so here it is in its entirety:

Today is an important day for me--I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm & there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities are abhorrent & unacceptable.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time. My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me. The thing is I never even used aggressive language. I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times. Look with your own eyes at what I posted and ask yourself, for example, where did I compare Republicans to the Jewish people in the holocaust? I didn’t. Ask yourself why they were calling me a racist, was there any merit behind that or history of it whatsoever? No. Look at why I was called a transphobe--for making droid noises from Star Wars? “Beep, bop, boop” was obviously directed to the online bullies and did not in any way denigrate transgender people. Were my questions about masks, lockdowns & forced vaccines ok to ask & push the subject into the light? Should we have been allowed to publicly discuss those topics at that time without being harassed or censored? Absolutely. Hollywood says they support female representation & equal rights. Why then were my male co-stars permitted to speak without harassment & re-education courses or termination, but I was not afforded the same right to exercise my freedom of speech. Artists do not sign away our rights as American citizens when we enter into employment. I have spoken to all my co-stars since I was fired & there is nothing but care and kind words between us. I respect their right to free speech & do not have to think the same on every issue to be their friends & work with them & I know they feel the same towards me. A couple months ago @ElonMusk tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation. Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Still, I did respond back “I think I qualify” & thousands of people agreed--but I did not expect anything. To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story & many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward. I would like to express my deepest gratitude & thank you to @ElonMusk & @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light. As for me, I would love to pick up where I left off & continue my journey of creating & participating in story-telling, which is my utmost passion & everything I worked so hard for. It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world. I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name. Thank you to all the people who have supported me & made your voices heard. I pray God blesses each & every one of you. With love, Gina Carano For inquiries contact: [email protected]

Musk himself amplified Carano's message in a quote tweet:

Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney https://t.co/FnMxhUQvVA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

Disney is already having a decent number of problems with its branding and customer appeal, so this news won't help to make them feel any better we'd imagine.

If Twitter users were on the jury this would be a slam dunk of a case!

Cool. Go get ‘em. Proud to see X supporting you. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) February 6, 2024

Good! We all support you. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 6, 2024

Well done Gina this takes huge courage to go against Disney. Much of the world is backing you and prays for your success with this. What they did to you was wrong- they tried to tarnish your career in Hollywood. God bless you — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 6, 2024

Of course some people would like to join the lawsuit for reasons to do with things other than lost employment...

I would like to join this lawsuit on the grounds I paid to see The Last Jedi.



I think you may have a class action level response there. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) February 6, 2024

Can I join the lawsuit against Disney for how they’ve ruined all the movie dynasties I loved throughout childhood? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2024

yea id like to sue them for ruining star wars and turning all my favorite Disney characters black — wildgoose (@wildgooseALT) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

If only those were grounds for a lawsuit.

Woah



Elon and X took on Gina Carano’s case against Disney after she was fired for expressing her opinions on this platform.



Another big GFY to the censors— godspeed Gina! 🔥 https://t.co/chCMe37AVQ — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 6, 2024

This is huge. Elon Musk and X have taken up Gina Carano's lawsuit against Disney for wrongful termination from The Mandalorian for exercising her free speech rights on social media. https://t.co/LLkw5WETl2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2024

If Elon Musk is going to fund a lawsuit for someone getting fired and canceled for tweeting opinions, this is the textbook case. https://t.co/1kcLM3JcbG — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 6, 2024

Let's hope it goes well... and that it's the first of many.

This is a developing story so stay tuned.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!