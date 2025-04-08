LET'S GO! Texas AG Ken Paxton Announces Investigation of USA Fencing for Expulsion of Female Fencer

Last week, we told you about USA Fencing expelling Stephanie Turner, a college competitor, from a meet because she refused to fence against a man, Redmond Sullivan. USA Fencing issued a terribly sexist statement about 'tolerance' and 'diversity' that earned them no affection.
Now Texas AG Ken Paxton is looking into the organization for violating Texas law when they expelled Turner:
BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into @USAfencing for violating state law after they EXPELLED a female fencer from a WOMEN'S tournament for refusing to compete against a MALE. https://t.co/Z6Bwt6c3dm pic.twitter.com/8FH0JSrMyq— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2025
GOOD.
Here's more from The Daily Mail:
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into USA Fencing over the disqualification of a female participant who refused to compete against a transgender opponent.
The incident went down on March 30 at a USA Fencing-sanctioned regional tournament in Maryland, but Paxton has nonetheless issued a ‘Civil Investigative Demand’ over potential violations to Texas law.
As Paxton described in his statement, Stephanie Turner was disqualified by USA Fencing for ‘bravely taking a knee instead of competing against a biological male.’
This writer isn't quite sure about jurisdiction here, but the Left has no concerns about jurisdiction when they find a judge to thwart President Trump's agenda, so it's nice to see the Right play their own game.
Finally someone is protecting women’s rights.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 8, 2025
This is so horrific and they need to be sued into the ground for discrimination.
Women deserve to have their rights protected.
And the Democratic Party won't do it.
April 8, 2025
No lies detected.
Very good! This MUST be stopped! Men CANNOT be allowed to compete against women in Women's sports. And the women who object to this outrageousness must never be penalized!— Patti Gillihan 🇺🇸 (@PattiGillihan) April 8, 2025
Here this writer would like to remind you that the Biden-Harris administration wanted to make it a violation of Title IX for women to object to men in their sports and safe spaces.
Kick a girl out for not fencing a man in a women’s tournament? These cowards sold out every female athlete to appease a delusion.— Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) April 8, 2025
They sure have.
Women deserve protection. And they shouldn’t be put in this kind of position. Kudos to AG Paxton. https://t.co/Urtwd03y5k— Billy Atwell (@BillyAtwell) April 8, 2025
Big kudos to AG Paxton.
He’s, er, trying to foil their plans? https://t.co/cchG8qaJvh— Richard Samuelson (@Rickersam3) April 8, 2025
Yeah, we chuckled.
And here's the post from AG Paxton himself
🚨NEW: I am announcing an investigation and issuing a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) to USA Fencing over potential violations of Texas state law.— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 8, 2025
USA Fencing recently disqualified a female competitor, Stephanie Turner, for bravely taking a knee instead of competing against… pic.twitter.com/IbwHa4u9ad
The entire post reads:
USA Fencing recently disqualified a female competitor, Stephanie Turner, for bravely taking a knee instead of competing against a biological male. The investigation will uncover documents related to USA Fencing potentially engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices.USA Fencing is on the wrong side of history and potentially the wrong side of the law due to violations of Texas consumer protection laws.
USA Fencing’s policies are not only potentially illegal, but also deeply insulting to the young women like Stephanie Turner who have sacrificed so much and dedicated countless hours to compete and succeed in competitions. I will fight to stop these unfair policies, and I will never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.
Excellent work, sir.
HUGE!! @USAFencing punished Stephanie Turner for refusing to compete against a MAN. Now they’re under investigation.— Kaitlynn Wheeler (@WheelerKaitlynn) April 8, 2025
Women shouldn’t be disqualified for having a spine. Thank you @KenPaxtonTX for fighting back! We need more leaders with guts. https://t.co/owSrdf82C0 pic.twitter.com/0kjbyk1tOD
Women should be able to say no. Remember when the Left was all about 'affirmative consent?'
Men do not belong in women’s sports competitions. Period. https://t.co/jUKwiM0wcg— Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) April 8, 2025
PERIOD.
