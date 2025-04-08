'There's a New Sheriff in Town!' Linda McMahon Lays the Smack Down on...
LET'S GO! Texas AG Ken Paxton Announces Investigation of USA Fencing for Expulsion of Female Fencer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 08, 2025
Screenshot

Last week, we told you about USA Fencing expelling Stephanie Turner, a college competitor, from a meet because she refused to fence against a man, Redmond Sullivan. USA Fencing issued a terribly sexist statement about 'tolerance' and 'diversity' that earned them no affection.

Advertisement

Now Texas AG Ken Paxton is looking into the organization for violating Texas law when they expelled Turner:

GOOD.

Here's more from The Daily Mail:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into USA Fencing over the disqualification of a female participant who refused to compete against a transgender opponent.

The incident went down on March 30 at a USA Fencing-sanctioned regional tournament in Maryland, but Paxton has nonetheless issued a ‘Civil Investigative Demand’ over potential violations to Texas law.

As Paxton described in his statement, Stephanie Turner was disqualified by USA Fencing for ‘bravely taking a knee instead of competing against a biological male.’

This writer isn't quite sure about jurisdiction here, but the Left has no concerns about jurisdiction when they find a judge to thwart President Trump's agenda, so it's nice to see the Right play their own game.

Women deserve to have their rights protected.

And the Democratic Party won't do it.

Comedy GOLD: Anti-Trump Social Media Strategist Claims THIS Proves Protesters Weren't Paid So There (Pic)
Sam J.
No lies detected.

Here this writer would like to remind you that the Biden-Harris administration wanted to make it a violation of Title IX for women to object to men in their sports and safe spaces.

They sure have.

Big kudos to AG Paxton.

Yeah, we chuckled.

And here's the post from AG Paxton himself

The entire post reads:

USA Fencing recently disqualified a female competitor, Stephanie Turner, for bravely taking a knee instead of competing against a biological male. The investigation will uncover documents related to USA Fencing potentially engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices.USA Fencing is on the wrong side of history and potentially the wrong side of the law due to violations of Texas consumer protection laws. 

USA Fencing’s policies are not only potentially illegal, but also deeply insulting to the young women like Stephanie Turner who have sacrificed so much and dedicated countless hours to compete and succeed in competitions. I will fight to stop these unfair policies, and I will never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.

Excellent work, sir.

Women should be able to say no. Remember when the Left was all about 'affirmative consent?'

PERIOD.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
