USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling Female Fencer

Two days ago, we told you about Stephanie Turner, the college student and fencer who refused to compete against a man at a USA Fencing event over the weekend, and we covered the interview Turner gave to Fox News yesterday.

Advertisement

Turner did exactly what every woman should do in these situations: refuse to compete against a man. But it's very clear the Leftists who infiltrate almost every college and organization intend to punish the women who stand up for themselves. Turner was expelled from the competition, and USA Fencing released a statement that is a slap in the face:

Let the ratio begin, because no one was buying this statement:

If a male doesn’t want to compete with males, he goes to the girls team.



If a female doesn’t want to compete with males, she’s off the team. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 4, 2025

Exactly.

Women lose. Every time.

Utter bulls**t



When you engage in misogyny, don’t expect the rest of us to call you a bunch of misogynists



We’re not pretending this is okay — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 4, 2025

The days of pretending this is okay are OVER.

Legit question for those making the argument that the transgender fencer has such a physical advantage: how did she finish 24th out of 38 fencers? By your logic, shouldn't she have dominated the event? — Chad Turner (@ChadTurnerFSU) April 3, 2025

This is such a disingenuous argument. Just because he lost the event doesn't mean it's not unfair that he took a spot from a woman and beat 14 other women.

That's the problem here.

A woman decided she did not want to fight a man and you punished her for it.



You’re in no place to demand “respectful debate” — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) April 3, 2025

They're saying women have to tolerate being abused and cheated, or they'll be punished.

Not for women and girls, though, eh?



We're supposed to suck it up, accept males in our sports, in our changing rooms, because you've decided validating their false identities is more important than female athletes having safe. fair, dignified competition. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 4, 2025

For years, the Left screamed about 'the patriarchy' and 'misogyny' and then they embraced this -- which is actual patriarchy and actual misogyny.

USA Fencing is run by misogynists who hate women and want to erase us



Get. Bent. https://t.co/Q0BDMoKogW — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 4, 2025

We aren't going to let them erase us and push us aside.

Advertisement

Im a trans athlete, immutably M. Your policy is sexist & misogynistic, it is egregiously regressive. Does not create a safe, dignified, fair & opportunistic space for F fencers to compete in same sex competition. You are unprincipled, disrespectful, anti-science, unwelcoming to F https://t.co/j9KPYI8iKu — Tina M ♿️ (@serenstar4) April 4, 2025

Thank you.

A woman refused to compete against a man pretending to be a woman, USA fencing disqualified the actual woman and they think they are on the side of tolerance? They earned the ratio on this one. https://t.co/2PVskRwmI6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 4, 2025

As of this writing, they have over 10,000 replies and just one thousand reposts.

They more than earned this ratio.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



