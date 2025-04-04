Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump...
USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling Female Fencer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

Two days ago, we told you about Stephanie Turner, the college student and fencer who refused to compete against a man at a USA Fencing event over the weekend, and we covered the interview Turner gave to Fox News yesterday.

Turner did exactly what every woman should do in these situations: refuse to compete against a man. But it's very clear the Leftists who infiltrate almost every college and organization intend to punish the women who stand up for themselves. Turner was expelled from the competition, and USA Fencing released a statement that is a slap in the face:

Let the ratio begin, because no one was buying this statement:

Exactly.

Women lose. Every time.

The days of pretending this is okay are OVER.

This is such a disingenuous argument. Just because he lost the event doesn't mean it's not unfair that he took a spot from a woman and beat 14 other women.

That's the problem here.

They're saying women have to tolerate being abused and cheated, or they'll be punished.

For years, the Left screamed about 'the patriarchy' and 'misogyny' and then they embraced this -- which is actual patriarchy and actual misogyny.

We aren't going to let them erase us and push us aside.

Thank you.

As of this writing, they have over 10,000 replies and just one thousand reposts.

They more than earned this ratio.

