Scott Wiener Asks Who Would Campaign by Demonizing Children Who Just Want to Play Sports

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is looking forward to the CIF State Track & Field Championships, in which girls will participate in girls' events. And that's the way he likes it.

Advertisement

4 DAYS TO GO - Clovis, Fresno County - CIF State Track & Field Championships.



If you want to Save Girls' Sports you have to VOTE for it!



Vote for Change! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/fwny0Pxuj2 — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 29, 2026

Creepy State Sen. Scott Wiener, who's running for Congress, wants to know "what kind of person tries to win an election by demonizing a small group of children who just want to play sports?"

What kind of person tries to win an election by demonizing a small group of children who just want to play sports?



Where were these folks when Trump *actually* screwed over girls’ sports by ending protections to ensure it gets funded fairly?



This has nothing to do with girls… https://t.co/GY9qhJwCFZ — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 30, 2026

The post continues:

… sports & everything to do with red meat culture war politics on the backs of the most vulnerable kids in our society.

We don't even know why Wiener is a Democrat. He should form his own split-off party called the LGBTQ+ Party, because that's the only group he seems to want to represent.

He’s on the 80% side of an 80/20 issue, pervert. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 30, 2026

Getting the ratio you deserve. Also, we’re not taking lectures from a guy who definitely needs his hard drive raided by @FBI — Kira (@Kiradavis) May 30, 2026

What kind of person tells the two young women in this photo that they’re bigots if they don’t cede their spot on the podium to a man? pic.twitter.com/O80BXn6kaj — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) May 30, 2026

People who believe in fairness stick up for girls who want to play sports against other girls. Ideologues and creeps that want to see feminized, diminished boys cosplay femininity and don’t care about girls lives agree with you.



This has everything to do with girls. — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) May 30, 2026

I personally don’t want a dude with a dick to compete against my daughter in the girls division.



You’re a slimy creep so you obviously want this shit.



We live in the dumbest time in human history and you are a massive contributor to this nonsense. — SoCal Sleeper (@socalsleeper) May 30, 2026

What kind of man publicly asserts that women have no right to their own spaces, privacy, and opportunities because biological males can BE women by virtue of nothing more than claiming to be one?? Literally the most misogynistic position you could take, you absolute fool. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 30, 2026

You are a bad and dishonest person — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 30, 2026

See this is why Aunt Nancy didn’t endorse you. Even your own party leadership thinks you’re insane. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 30, 2026

I have 2 girls who play high school sports. They bust their asses training in rain and snow and miss birthday parties with their friends.

I’ll be damned if a delusional boy who “just wants to play sports” is going to steal what they earned. — Jimmy Huff (@jimbohuff) May 30, 2026

They can still play sports, of course. They just have to play on/against teams of the same gender. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) May 30, 2026

Advertisement

Girls matter too.



In sports for girls, girls matter the most.



They are not therapy props for this deeply sick and mentally disturbed boy. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) May 30, 2026

They are free to play sports as a boy that they were born as.

And that gibberish you spouted out about red meat culture war politics was by far the stupidest comment I have heard to date

With gibberish like that I can see why Nancy Pelosi didn’t endorse you — Curiously Curious (@serena4d) May 30, 2026

What about the large group of girls? Do they matter or are they beneath that small group? — Gautam Atri - Realty & Mortgage (@RealGautamAtri) May 30, 2026

This is a hilarious take:



“a small group of children who just want to play sports”



🤡 — C.M. (@pompousgrass) May 30, 2026

Wiener's not against using children to advance his agenda, which is why we find him so creepy:

you're a dangerous creep, Scottie pic.twitter.com/OTSa9FxS91 — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) May 30, 2026

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.