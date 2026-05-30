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Scott Wiener Asks Who Would Campaign by Demonizing Children Who Just Want to Play Sports

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 30, 2026
Twitter

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is looking forward to the CIF State Track & Field Championships, in which girls will participate in girls' events. And that's the way he likes it.

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Creepy State Sen. Scott Wiener, who's running for Congress, wants to know "what kind of person tries to win an election by demonizing a small group of children who just want to play sports?"

The post continues:

… sports & everything to do with red meat culture war politics on the backs of the most vulnerable kids in our society.

We don't even know why Wiener is a Democrat. He should form his own split-off party called the LGBTQ+ Party, because that's the only group he seems to want to represent.

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Wiener's not against using children to advance his agenda, which is why we find him so creepy:

***

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