BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on April 12, 2024
Twitchy

It's interesting how the same party that went to war to keep their slaves is the same party now fighting to make sure women can abort up to and including birth. It's almost as if they don't like human beings, in general, and end up on the wrong side of every issue every time.

Gosh. Golly. Gee.

And of course, since Biden has nothing to run on OTHER than abortion, we are seeing a serious push in messaging from the Left about how the Right is trying to KILL WOMEN by BANNING ALL ABORTION, blah blah blah. Not to mention they're pulling out every lame, ridiculous argument in the book they've been making for decades.

Seth Dillon shared a screenshot that in our humble opinion ENDS the arguments pro-aborts keep making.

Take a look at this:

And of course, kudos to Seth for including the hat-tip for the person who wrote the original.

They treat human beings as less than with zero respect for life in any regard.

Exactly.

How many times have you seen a pro-abort claim an unborn child isn't alive? Or even human? It's like their go-to.

Oof.

Sad but we wouldn't be at all surprised to see this argument being made if not now in the very near future.

Scary.

Evil.

Vile.

Abhorrent.

The list goes on and on.

The irony of the people who use this talking point being unable to survive on their own because they likely still live in their mom's basement is pretty damn funny.

======================================================================

======================================================================

