WATCH Rashida Tlaib Flip TF OUT When Asked if She Condemns 'Death to America' Chants at Her Rally (Video)

We're pretty sure Rashida Tlaib is AOK with her supporters changing Death to America ... she's never made it a secret she cares more about Palestine than America. And she most definitely cares more about hating Israel than anything else. She has made this abundantly clear over and over again.

And it sounds like the people in her district are just as awful and hateful as she is.

Check out her reaction when Fox Business' Hillary Vaughn asked her about the dbags chanting 'death to America' at her rally in her district.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib lost it at Fox Business' @hillary__vaughn who asked if she condemns the "death to America" chants at a rally in her district.



The White House condemned the chants in a statement to @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/h00Vss0DLa — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) April 11, 2024

Yikes.

Just keep your hands and feet away from her mouth.

HA HA HA HA HA

What a coward.

Haha what?! What racist tropes? The leader of the Hamas Caucus isn’t very bright. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 11, 2024

Nobody has ever accused the largest antisemite in Congress of being all that bright.

She's not going to condemn something she supports. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) April 11, 2024

Heck, she was probably chanting along with them.

Dear Republicans:



Next time Manu Raju comes to ask "Do you condemn [_something stupid_]?" tell him "I don't talk to CNN" and get in an elevator.



Thank you!https://t.co/pbWUtiWXdA — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) April 11, 2024

It only seems fair, ya' know?

Apparently criticizing chants of “Death to America” is racist now. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) April 11, 2024

Psh. Anything a Democrat doesn't like is racist. They proved that during the Obama years.

As with "from the river to the sea" eventually we will be assured that words don't mean what they mean — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) April 11, 2024

Right? They only want freedom, they don't really mean DEATH to Americans, just you know ... a little death.

Sheesh.

Talib is such an ugly person, inside and out — TheRealSlimShady (@MyFriendWonMain) April 11, 2024

#Evergreen.

