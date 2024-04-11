WATCH Rashida Tlaib Flip TF OUT When Asked if She Condemns 'Death to America' Chants at Her Rally (Video)

James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on April 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We're pretty sure Rashida Tlaib is AOK with her supporters changing Death to America ... she's never made it a secret she cares more about Palestine than America. And she most definitely cares more about hating Israel than anything else. She has made this abundantly clear over and over again. 

And it sounds like the people in her district are just as awful and hateful as she is.

Check out her reaction when Fox Business' Hillary Vaughn asked her about the dbags chanting 'death to America' at her rally in her district.

Yikes.

Just keep your hands and feet away from her mouth.

HA HA HA HA HA

What a coward.

Nobody has ever accused the largest antisemite in Congress of being all that bright.

Heck, she was probably chanting along with them.

It only seems fair, ya' know?

Psh. Anything a Democrat doesn't like is racist. They proved that during the Obama years.

Democrats Learn What 'FAFO' Means As Two Red States Threaten to Remove Biden From 2024 Ballot
Grateful Calvin
Right? They only want freedom, they don't really mean DEATH to Americans, just you know ... a little death.

Sheesh.

#Evergreen.

Related:

Glenn Beck Taking Nancy Pelosi/Congress Peeps APART for 'Unusual' Stock Trading is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

'THERE'S My Sheet'! Hillary Clinton Wears Bizarre Moomoo(oo) to State Dinner and X Has Hilarious Thoughts

Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the Program (Thread)

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post By Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll

