Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That...
Kamala Harris Attacks Trump for Being 'Proud' of Overturning Roe v Wade
Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sin...
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant...
Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and...
Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes...
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David
Scotland’s First Minister Says the 'Far-Right' Is Accusing Him of Hate Speech
MSNBC Warns America of Donald Trump's Potential Pick for Attorney General
President Joe Biden Spins Another Yarn About His Childhood Neighborhood
Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'
'Amazing'! Elon Musk, NASA Share Video of How the Eclipse Looked From Earth...
Bill Kristol Says Trump’s Waffling on Abortion Is Classic Authoritarianism
Rep. Dan Goldman Assures Us Trump Will End Democracy by Weaponizing the Justice...

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post By Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on April 09, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

'Just do what we say, think what we want you to think, and things will be ok,' seems like a horrible way to inspire people to come to your 'side,' but that's exactly what the trans-movement has been doing for the past few years. Telling real women they are 'cis,' claiming that men are women because they say so, invading women's sports and spaces and trying to claim our experiences ... and yet we're the bad guys if we don't just roll over and say, 'OK.' 

Advertisement

Yeah, no.

J.K. Rowling has been fighting the good fight for days, weeks, months, and years now, and no matter how awful they are, she comes back swinging every time. 

Just do what you're told.

Yeah, no.

Yup. They don't understand the irony of their own behavior, that they are fascists and bigots. 

That too.

Recommended

Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes Write Themselves
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This sounds like common sense to us, no wonder our pals in the trans-movement will hate it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

World's worst sales people.

Perfect.

======================================================================

Related:

Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That Went For Him

Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sinners Is 'Naive'

LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant About Eclipses is PRICELESS

Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and LOL-WOW THAT Was Dumb

OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wrong (for Biden)

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING TRANS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes Write Themselves
Grateful Calvin
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant About Eclipses is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and LOL-WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sinners Is 'Naive'
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That Went For Him
Sam J.
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes Write Themselves Grateful Calvin
Advertisement