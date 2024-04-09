J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post By Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll

'Just do what we say, think what we want you to think, and things will be ok,' seems like a horrible way to inspire people to come to your 'side,' but that's exactly what the trans-movement has been doing for the past few years. Telling real women they are 'cis,' claiming that men are women because they say so, invading women's sports and spaces and trying to claim our experiences ... and yet we're the bad guys if we don't just roll over and say, 'OK.'

Yeah, no.

J.K. Rowling has been fighting the good fight for days, weeks, months, and years now, and no matter how awful they are, she comes back swinging every time.

This is the bottom line of every single activist I’ve ever engaged with on this issue, but rarely have I seen it stated so honestly. ‘Why can’t you just believe, it’s so weird you care, why make this complicated, just accept the slogan.’ pic.twitter.com/0eFEArecy2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 9, 2024

Just do what you're told.

Yeah, no.

The core of all these woke activists is "Im not reading all that, just believe me or you are a fascist bigot" — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) April 9, 2024

Yup. They don't understand the irony of their own behavior, that they are fascists and bigots.

They are intellectually stunted and arrogantly lazy. — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) April 9, 2024

That too.

I'm an average woman, and allowing mentally ill bullies to force me to cater to their delusions sounds a lot more insane than telling the truth that trans women are, and always will be, men.



I support objective reality and treating, not enabling, mental illness. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) April 9, 2024

This sounds like common sense to us, no wonder our pals in the trans-movement will hate it.

"Why do you write at such articulate length? What do you think you are, a novelist?" — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 9, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Delusions are difficult

But we don't help them by playing pretend too — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 9, 2024

Trans activists are the world's worst salespeople.



They can't sell their delusions, so it comes down to "just accept it and shut up." 🤪 — Dana (@OhMelodylane) April 9, 2024

World's worst sales people.

Perfect.

