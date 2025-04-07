A Minecraft Movie’s Built-In Audience Makes It a Massive Hit Despite Many Negative Critic Reviews

The video game-inspired A Minecraft Movie is a surprise big hit. Not with critics, but with its young target audience. It opened this weekend with over $300 million worldwide. It’s doing well here at home, too.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

The live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie opens with $301M worldwide.



• Biggest domestic opening weekend ever for a video game movie with $157M



• Budget was $150M



Read our review: https://t.co/uuggEo3o94 pic.twitter.com/e7xqvEZJdh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2025

The live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie had the 4th biggest opening ever for a PG movie.



Higher than ‘INSIDE OUT 2’ — which went on to earn $1.7 billion.



Read our review: https://t.co/uuggEo3o94 pic.twitter.com/ESSSgcuk1d — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2025

Commenters say it’s doing so well because it stuck to its source material and wisely ditched ‘woke’ nonsense. They say the film's success is good for moviegoers and theater owners.

Formula is simple…big IP and stay away from socio-political messaging/direction.



Script doesn’t even have to be good or complex.



Big win for audiences. — Alex from Earth 616 🤼‍♀️ 🤼‍♀️ 🤼‍♀️ (@LEXthePEX) April 6, 2025

Regardless of how you feel about the film, this is great news for theaters and the industry at large. The theaters DESPERATELY needed a hit movie to play, and Warner Bros. really needed a box office winner. This is a huge relief for both parties and a great sign for the future! — RJ (@ResonantJustice) April 6, 2025

This is a good family movie and the kids will have a blast. — Tony (@TechGuyTony) April 6, 2025

Kids are having a wild time at this movie. There are many reports of cheering and clapping by youngsters throughout the film.

There are many videos from inside theaters like this one on X. (WATCH)

People at the cinema are going insane over the new Minecraft movie like It’s the end of Avengers Endgamepic.twitter.com/tp3rZae2gf — SUAREZ (@suayrez) April 6, 2025

Watched it yesterday with my son. We had a great time. It was good atmosphere and a devoted crowd. The movie is crap but the cinema experience was great. I don't remember the last time having kids clapping frantically at the closing song. — BadCompanyBoys (@BadCompanySCO) April 6, 2025

Minecraft is review and critic-proof.



Get ready for 10 more of these movies... pic.twitter.com/zXABeGjLp6 — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) April 6, 2025

A Minecraft Movie currently has a 48% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences are more forgiving and have it rated at 87%. We are guaranteed at least one sequel based on its box office take so far. Build it and they will come, indeed.