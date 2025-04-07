Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the...
A Minecraft Movie’s Built-In Audience Makes It a Massive Hit Despite Many Negative Critic Reviews

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:57 AM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

The video game-inspired A Minecraft Movie is a surprise big hit. Not with critics, but with its young target audience. It opened this weekend with over $300 million worldwide. It’s doing well here at home, too.

Here’s more. (READ)

Commenters say it’s doing so well because it stuck to its source material and wisely ditched ‘woke’ nonsense. They say the film's success is good for moviegoers and theater owners.

Kids are having a wild time at this movie. There are many reports of cheering and clapping by youngsters throughout the film.

There are many videos from inside theaters like this one on X. (WATCH)

A Minecraft Movie currently has a 48% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences are more forgiving and have it rated at 87%. We are guaranteed at least one sequel based on its box office take so far. Build it and they will come, indeed.

