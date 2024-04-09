Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sinners Is 'Naive'

If you have spent any time at all on X you're familiar with the Nala Ray story, a former Only Fans model who has decided to turn her life around and give it to Christ. Now, you'd think people would be applauding this, encouraging her, and many people are HOWEVER, far too many accounts are lecturing Christians about how they shouldn't believe this woman because ... being an Only Fans model is some unforgivable sin.

We're still trying to find that in the Bible. So far, no luck.

For example, look at this from Neo who has 'female nature' written in his bio.

Don't look at us, we just work here:

Christians believe this woman can truly be saved,



The naivety of conservative Christians is driving more people towards atheism and Islam.



The same naivety that is making your society crumble.



“Accept everything and fall for anything” pic.twitter.com/e4RlZWd54b — Neo (@ControlledNeo) April 8, 2024

It's naive to believe a sinner can be saved? Believing in people being saved is sending others toward atheism and Islam?

WHAT?

Hmm, what would Jesus say about this?



”they *said to Him, “Teacher, this woman has been caught in adultery, in the very act. Now in the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women; what then do You say?” They were saying this, testing Him, so that they might have grounds for… — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) April 9, 2024

Well well well, whad'ya know?

But wait, there's more!

God has a history of redeeming women from the sex industry and doing great things with them pic.twitter.com/GU9AML5YVn — James (@TheN1James) April 9, 2024

Gosh, that seems pertinent.

Tf of course she can be saved. Murderers get reformed. Thieves, addicts, sinners of all sorts. Of course she can be saved. No one (that doesnt hurt children) is beyond redemption. — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) April 9, 2024

I’ve lost count of the number of posts (such as this one) which demonstrate the complete ignorance of most people of how Christianity even works. God saves. We don’t have any control of that process. We don’t know which people He will choose so it’s not our job to say things like… — Joel App (@AppyJoel) April 9, 2024

Sadly, he's right. We're seeing far too many posts just like this one from this Neo guy.

This situation, no matter what you personally believe about her was specifically addressed in Luke and Philippians. Yes, she can be saved and if she’s not saved and preaching the Gospel out of “grift” then why should we care as long as the Gospel is preached? pic.twitter.com/BngaXTlMn3 — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) April 9, 2024

If you don't believe she can be saved by our merciful God, then you know nothing about Christ or Christianity.



And I say that knowing nothing of her or you. — William Keane (@largebill68) April 9, 2024

Amen.

