Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sinners Is 'Naive'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on April 09, 2024
Twitchy

If you have spent any time at all on X you're familiar with the Nala Ray story, a former Only Fans model who has decided to turn her life around and give it to Christ. Now, you'd think people would be applauding this, encouraging her, and many people are HOWEVER, far too many accounts are lecturing Christians about how they shouldn't believe this woman because ... being an Only Fans model is some unforgivable sin.

Advertisement

We're still trying to find that in the Bible. So far, no luck.

For example, look at this from Neo who has 'female nature' written in his bio.

Don't look at us, we just work here:

It's naive to believe a sinner can be saved? Believing in people being saved is sending others toward atheism and Islam? 

WHAT? 

Well well well, whad'ya know?

But wait, there's more!

Gosh, that seems pertinent.

Sam J.
Sadly, he's right. We're seeing far too many posts just like this one from this Neo guy.

Amen.

