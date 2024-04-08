Biden Brags That SCOTUS Blocking His Vote-Buying Effort Didn't Stop Him (But TRUMP'S...
'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and...
Someone Pinch Us: Connecticut Democrat Shows Modicum of Sanity About Motherhood
James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning...
Here's a WTF Two-Fer From 'The View' Involving Abortion, the Ten Commandments, and...
I Did NOT Have RFK Jr. BLISTERING Biden Over Inflation by the Numbers...
RedState Exposes Expelled Vanderbilt Student (Hamas Activist) and His DAMNING Connections...
OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wron...
Women Fact-Check TF Out of Rob Reiner for Trying to LIE to WOMEN...
Another Hillary Clinton Attempt to Zing Trump (This Time About the Eclipse) Backfires
*HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT...
Bidenomics! Here are Changes in Food and Energy Prices Over the Last Few...
Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men...
'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly...

THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC is Even DUMBER Than You'd Expect

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy

You know those stories and headlines you come across during your daily social media reading that are so unbelievably and irretrievably stupid that you stop in your tracks and have to look at them twice to make sure they're real and not parody?

Advertisement

Salon seriously delivered on that front today.

Seems there are a bunch of evil white MAGA guys running around New York City and punching random women.

No, really.

Jussie Smollett, is that you?

Kidding, we know it's Amanda Marcotte which is JUST as bad.

From Salon:

Whatever the excuse the angry man concocts, the impetus is always the same: The eyes of a woman are directed at someone or something that is not him, and he is indignant over it. So he will make sure she has no choice but to look at him, either by getting in her face or — in these alarming New York cases — punching her. If he cannot capture her adoring gaze, well, he will make her stare at him in fear. 

These stories resonate, as well, because the nation is having a moment of increasingly unhinged male fury at women for daring to have lives that are centered around something other than catering to a man's every whim. Unleashed by Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, there's an upswell of loud male entitlement shouting at us from every corner.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! MAGA RAR RAR!

Because you know, super blue, progressive, Leftist New York City is rampant with conservative men.

Recommended

'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

You'd think they'd learn but ... not yet.

WHOOOOOOO DAWGIE!

======================================================================

Related:

'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD

James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning Men are Biggest Terror Threat

I Did NOT Have RFK Jr. BLISTERING Biden Over Inflation By the Numbers on My Bingo Card BUUUT Here We Are

RedState Exposes Expelled Vanderbilt Student (Hamas Activist) and His DAMNING Connections (White House?!)

OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wrong (for Biden)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: NYC SALON MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning Men are Biggest Terror Threat
Sam J.
Here's a WTF Two-Fer From 'The View' Involving Abortion, the Ten Commandments, and Climate Change
Doug P.
OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wrong (for Biden)
Sam J.
Biden Brags That SCOTUS Blocking His Vote-Buying Effort Didn't Stop Him (But TRUMP'S the Dictator?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement