THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC is Even DUMBER Than You'd Expect

You know those stories and headlines you come across during your daily social media reading that are so unbelievably and irretrievably stupid that you stop in your tracks and have to look at them twice to make sure they're real and not parody?

Salon seriously delivered on that front today.

Seems there are a bunch of evil white MAGA guys running around New York City and punching random women.

No, really.

Men punching random women in NYC: A desperate last gasp of the male rage fueling MAGA https://t.co/rVuL2aDftR — Salon (@Salon) April 8, 2024

Jussie Smollett, is that you?

Kidding, we know it's Amanda Marcotte which is JUST as bad.

From Salon:

Whatever the excuse the angry man concocts, the impetus is always the same: The eyes of a woman are directed at someone or something that is not him, and he is indignant over it. So he will make sure she has no choice but to look at him, either by getting in her face or — in these alarming New York cases — punching her. If he cannot capture her adoring gaze, well, he will make her stare at him in fear. These stories resonate, as well, because the nation is having a moment of increasingly unhinged male fury at women for daring to have lives that are centered around something other than catering to a man's every whim. Unleashed by Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, there's an upswell of loud male entitlement shouting at us from every corner.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! MAGA RAR RAR!

Because you know, super blue, progressive, Leftist New York City is rampant with conservative men.

Not only is the one of the worst written articles that I've ever had the misfortune to come across, you know that the entire premise is a complete and total fabrication.



And you decided to run it anyway. Because, "narratives".



Gleefully awaiting your imminent bankruptcy. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 8, 2024

Can’t wait for more journalism layoffs — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 8, 2024

You'd think they'd learn but ... not yet.

WHOOOOOOO DAWGIE!

