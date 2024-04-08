I Did NOT Have RFK Jr. BLISTERING Biden Over Inflation By the Numbers...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

RedState Exposes Expelled Vanderbilt Student (Hamas Activist) and His DAMNING Connections (White House?!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on April 08, 2024
Meme

Our sister site, RedState, has been on a TEAR in the last few years breaking stories and exposing liars, fakes, phonies, and frauds.

Jennifer Van Laar dropped this earlier today:

Say it ain't so! He seems like such an honest and genuine protester.

Heh.

From RedState:

One of the leaders of a group of students who held a sit-in at Vanderbilt University this week in support of Hamas is a long-time Democratic party activist with White House ties, as it turns out.

Florida native Jack Petocz is one of three students arrested by campus police after the incident on a charge of assaulting a security guard. Those arrested were also expelled by the university, while one student was suspended and 22 more put on probation. After his expulsion, Petocz penned a rambling, whiny, and bigoted Twitter/X thread about the ordeal, claiming that he was expelled "for the ultimate crime of caring as 33,000 people have been murdered."

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So not exactly organic.

Gosh, we're shocked the administration paying young people to pretend they support and like them would be involved with this so-called student/activist. It's so unlike them to be fake and phony.

Ahem.

The Left has always been better at deceiving the masses. The Right gets wound up in principles and truth while Lefties are willing to sell their first-born if it means their candidate can stay in power and make things crappier for just a little while longer.

It's all planned.

It's all controlled.

It's a machine.

Always.

======================================================================

