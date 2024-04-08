RedState Exposes Expelled Vanderbilt Student (Hamas Activist) and His DAMNING Connections (White House?!)

Our sister site, RedState, has been on a TEAR in the last few years breaking stories and exposing liars, fakes, phonies, and frauds.

Jennifer Van Laar dropped this earlier today:

🚨FIRST at @RedState: Student expelled from Vanderbilt organized harassment campaigns of FL school board members over "book banning" and walkouts over DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" bill, had at least 4 White House visits. No, this isn't an organic movement. https://t.co/2dCRCbdju8 pic.twitter.com/XCVMNJ9auu — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 8, 2024

From RedState:

One of the leaders of a group of students who held a sit-in at Vanderbilt University this week in support of Hamas is a long-time Democratic party activist with White House ties, as it turns out. Florida native Jack Petocz is one of three students arrested by campus police after the incident on a charge of assaulting a security guard. Those arrested were also expelled by the university, while one student was suspended and 22 more put on probation. After his expulsion, Petocz penned a rambling, whiny, and bigoted Twitter/X thread about the ordeal, claiming that he was expelled "for the ultimate crime of caring as 33,000 people have been murdered."

Gosh, we're shocked the administration paying young people to pretend they support and like them would be involved with this so-called student/activist. It's so unlike them to be fake and phony.

The Left has always been better at deceiving the masses. The Right gets wound up in principles and truth while Lefties are willing to sell their first-born if it means their candidate can stay in power and make things crappier for just a little while longer.

