HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT He's Been Drinking

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on April 08, 2024
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Full disclosure, this editor does not spend much time looking at Rep. Steve Cohen's timeline BUT when this tweet crossed our radar earlier today because he had blocked someone (a big no-no for political accounts) we had to write about it.

It seems Cohen is very wound up and even paranoid about a low-follower troll that he believes is obsessed with him.

Take a look at this:

We checked multiple times to ensure this is Cohen's account because, to be honest, this does not sound like something an elected official would post. This is him, silver little checkmark and everything.

Then again, this is the same guy who thought it was funny to eat a bucket of fried chicken while at the Barr hearing so we're not entirely surprised.

Says the elected official obsessively tweeting about a low-follower account.

He continued.

Wow.

Is Cohen projecting here?

Others noticed Cohen's tantrum and chimed in:

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Cohen replied:

Such a classy elected official. 

Not quite as obnoxious as Eric Swalwell, but he's getting there.

