HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT He's Been Drinking

Full disclosure, this editor does not spend much time looking at Rep. Steve Cohen's timeline BUT when this tweet crossed our radar earlier today because he had blocked someone (a big no-no for political accounts) we had to write about it.

It seems Cohen is very wound up and even paranoid about a low-follower troll that he believes is obsessed with him.

Take a look at this:

This fella is one of the magats that troll me but too cowardly to give his name, of course. And gullible enough to think Trump will use that money for his campaign . Most if not all going to his lawyers to keep him out of jail. #TrumpCrimeFamily

SUCKERS Who joined the cult https://t.co/m6kWlT13D4 — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) April 7, 2024

We checked multiple times to ensure this is Cohen's account because, to be honest, this does not sound like something an elected official would post. This is him, silver little checkmark and everything.

Then again, this is the same guy who thought it was funny to eat a bucket of fried chicken while at the Barr hearing so we're not entirely surprised.

No unfortunately I’m pretty sure he lives here in Memphis. A white guy who is upset with his life and has no compassion for anybody. He’s obsessed with me. It’s almost scary how much time he puts into my X’s (?) — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) April 7, 2024

Says the elected official obsessively tweeting about a low-follower account.

He continued.

I think he drinks a lot — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) April 7, 2024

Wow.

Is Cohen projecting here?

Others noticed Cohen's tantrum and chimed in:

My name is KEVIN and YOU Steve Cohen do NOT represent me in the TN 9th Congressional District when YOU call people names! — Kevin Smith (@Friendspolitics) April 7, 2024

Cohen replied:

I don’t represent you because you are 150% anti choice and extremely right wing. — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) April 7, 2024

Such a classy elected official.

Not quite as obnoxious as Eric Swalwell, but he's getting there.

======================================================================

======================================================================

